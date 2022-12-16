Why Avaya Holdings Shares Are Trading Lower By 62%? Here Are 62 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR gained 240% to $0.90. Allarity Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.68 per share.

Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR shares jumped 120.2% to $50.86 after the company announced it will be acquired by Advent International for $6.4 billion.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. TIG gained 92.2% to $6.00 after the company announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Altaris Capital Partners for $6.15 per share in cash.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA jumped 82% to $0.3549. Dermata Therapeutics recently announced topline results from its DMT310 Phase 2 trial, which did not meet primary endpoints.

BeyondSpring Inc. BYSI gained 39% to $2.1286. BeyondSpring recently presented data with plinabulin for the prevention of docetaxel-induced neutropenia in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and breast cancer at three medical conferences.

Minim, Inc. MINM shares gained 32.5% to $0.2315 after gaining over 10% on Thursday. Minim, last month, reported worse-than-expected results.

authID Inc. AUID gained 24.8% to $0.8995.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM jumped 23.2% to $2.7775.

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS shares gained 23.1% to $54.90 after competitor Guardant Health reported results from a study of its colorectal cancer detection blood test.

Future FinTech Group Inc. FTFT jumped 21.7% to $0.4410

Nocera, Inc. NCRA gained 20.8% to $1.51.

Adagene Inc. ADAG jumped 19.8% to $1.5818. Adagene announced clinical trial collaboration to evaluate anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody ADG126 in combination with Roche's standard-of-care for first-line advanced liver cancer.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS rose 18.8% to $0.0870.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT jumped 17.4% to $0.44.

Applied UV, Inc. AUVI gained 17% to $1.12 after the company announced it signed a strategic manufacturing and related services agreement with Canon Virginia.

Lanvin Group LANV shares gained 17% to $8.93 after dropping over 22% on Thursday.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN climbed 16.8% to $0.2146 after jumping around 20% on Thursday.

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS rose 16.5% to $0.2601.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. UIHC gained 15.5% to $0.5664.

TAL Education Group TAL jumped 15.5% to $7.53.

Bit Brother Limited BTB rose 14.7% to $7.26 after gaining 24% on Thursday. Bit Brother recently announced a 1-for-15 reverse share split.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. PHIO gained 13.8% to $0.41. Phio Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.26 per share.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. AMEH surged 12.3% to $30.51. Apollo Medical announced a $50 million share repurchase program.

Agilysys, Inc. AGYS jumped 11.6% to $78.70. BTIG upgraded Agilysys from Neutral to Buy.

Scholastic Corporation SCHL gained 10.6% to $38.74 after the company posted Q2 results and raised buyback program to $75 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU surged 10.6% to $36.88.

Arteris, Inc. AIP gained 10.4% to $3.81.

Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS jumped 10% to $1.32.

Planet Labs PBC PL gained 9.4% to $5.39. Planet Labs recently reported better-than-expected financial results and issued strong guidance.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited EUDA rose 9.1% to $1.80 after gaining around 18% on Thursday.

rose 9.1% to $1.80 after gaining around 18% on Thursday. Adobe Inc. ADBE rose 6% to $348.48 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Adobe said it sees full-year revenue in a range of $19.1 billion to $19.3 billion versus estimates of $19.37 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $15.15 and $15.45 per share versus estimates of $15.25 per share.



Losers

Synaptogenix, Inc. SNPX shares dipped 72.6% to $1.2950 after the company announced Phase 2 clinical trial of Bryostatin-1 for Advanced Alzheimer's disease. The company said endpoint was not met with statistical significance.

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA shares fell 62% to $0.1999 following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the company is nearing a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY dropped 61% to $0.0150. Starry said NYSE has commenced delisting proceedings.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. BVXV fell 54% to $4.04 after the company priced its 1.6 million unit offering at $5.00 per unit.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM fell 52.9% to $3.89 following effect of 1:25 reverse stock split.

Agrify Corporation AGFY shares fell 51% to $0.3999 after the company announced pricing of a public offering.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS fell 43% to $0.1930 after climbing around 45% on Thursday.

NantHealth, Inc. NH dropped 36% to $1.83.

Guardant Health, Inc. GH dropped 30.9% to $28.50 after the company announced results from its ECLIPSE study evaluating the performance of its blood test for detecting colorectal cancer.

IMV Inc. IMV fell 27.4% to $2.64 after the company announced a $9 million registered direct offering price at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE fell 26.8% to $0.3514. Faraday Future announced plans to start production of FF 91 Futurist in March 2023 and outlined financing progress and completion of product upgrades.

180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF fell 22.4% to $0.2099. 180 Life Sciences announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split as part of Nasdaq compliance plan.

MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO fell 21% to $1.77.

Camber Energy, Inc. CEI fell 20.3% to $0.0625. Camber Energy announced one-for-fifty reverse stock split.

Axcella Health Inc. AXLA dropped 20.2% to $0.3502. SVB Leerink downgraded Axcella Health from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $6 to $2.

Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ fell 19.6% to $0.3457.

Cemtrex, Inc. CETX dropped 18.2% to $0.1390.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. CJJD fell 17.6% to $4.49.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW declined 17.4% to $1.85.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON fell 17% to $0.3056.

MorphoSys AG MOR shares fell 12.8% to $3.48. MorphoSys subsidiary Constellation Pharmaceuticals recently entered into a global licensing agreement with Novartis to research, develop and commercialize its pre-clinical inhibitors of a novel cancer target.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPRY dipped 12.6% to $7.39.

dipped 12.6% to $7.39. MorphoSys AG MOR fell 12.5% to $3.49.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX declined 11.8% to $7.59.

Icosavax, Inc. ICVX fell 11.8% to $8.99.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. SBET dropped 11% to $0.3915.

Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 10.6% to $10.13. Novavax said it has priced its underwritten public offering to sell 6.5 million shares of its common stock at $10 per share.

Focus Universal Inc. FCUV fell 10.5% to $7.18.

Sea Limited SE fell 9.4% to $55.27.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT dropped 8.4% to $12.19. Krispy Kreme reiterated its FY22 financial guidance.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN dropped 6.2% to $35.68.

