Why Laser Photonics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%, Here Are 50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares jumped 89% to $0.4242 after dipping 34% on Wednesday.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC rose 51.2% to $0.1212. AnPac Bio recently announced board and management changes.
- Laser Photonics Corporation LASE shares climbed 43.8% to $4.20 after the company announced the Coca-Cola Company recently completed the implementation of its first CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in its manufacturing facilities.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN gained 35% to $0.3801.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF rose 30.5% to $0.4566 after gaining over 23% on Wednesday.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC climbed 25.7% to $20.07 following Wednesday reports suggesting Google has approved the Truth Social app on the Google Play Store. Digital World is the SPAC merger partner of Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology.
- Meta Materials Inc. MMAT shares rose 22.4% to $1.2850 after jumping 33% on Wednesday. Meta Materials recently received $4.3 million in purchase orders.
- Revlon, Inc. REVgained 21% to $4.81.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS gained 19% to $0.7970.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH jumped 13.7% to $3.23.
- Kubient, Inc. KBNT gained 13.5% to $1.01.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL surged 12.8% to $15.70.
- NeoVolta Inc. NEOV rose 11% to $4.94.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP rose 10.2% to $0.1212 after dipping 20% on Wednesday.
- NatWest Group plc NWG gained 10.2% to $5.19.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL jumped 9% to $0.3599.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ shares gained 8.3% to $326.89 after the company reported slightly better-than-expected Q3 sales and US same store sales growth of 2%.
- Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI gained 7.7% to $27.64. Kroger is said to be in talks to combine with rival Albertsons, Bloomberg said.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM shares rose 7% to $44.34. Axsome recently reported Sunosi met the primary endpoint in the SHARP study and significantly improved cognitive function in cognitively impaired patients with excessive daytime sleepiness associated with OSA.
- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT shares rose 6.6% to $11.51 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for its fourth quarter.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA rose 3% to $32.88 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL rose 2% to $29.77 following Q3 earnings. The company guided Q4 revenue up 5-9% from 2019 levels and said it is on track to achieve its 2024 financial targets of over $7 in EPS and $4 billion of free cash flow.
Losers
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. RLMD shares dipped 77.6% to $7.09 after the company announced its RELIANCE III study did not achieve its primary endpoint.
- Otonomy, Inc. OTIC dropped 56.9% to $0.1120 after the company reported higher dose cohorts for OTO-413 demonstrated no clinically meaningful improvement for patients from baseline.
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI fell 25.1% to $7.51. Dragonfly Energy Corp. recently completed business combination with Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp.
- FLJ Group Limited FLJ fell 22.8% to $2.20.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT fell 22.7% to $0.7001 after jumping 216% on Wednesday.
- mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD fell 21.1% to $1.76 after jumping over 39% on Wednesday.
- LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. LMAO dropped 19.6% to $8.28.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP shares fell 19% to $0.14. Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently initiated a process to explore a range of strategic and financing alternatives.
- SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG fell 16.1% to $0.88.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK shares fell 15.9% to $1.6995. Argo Blockchain shares fell around 8% on Wednesday after the company announced an operational update for September.
- Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. AOMR dropped 15.8% to $9.80. Angel Oak Mortgage recently named Sreeni Prabhu as Chief Executive Officer, President.
- SG Blocks, Inc. SGBX fell 15.6% to $1.51. Shares of several companies in the industrials sector traded lower amid overall market weakness following greater-than-expected September CPI data, which is a potential sign that the Fed will continue to be aggressive in its fight against runaway inflation.
- Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP dropped 15.3% to $3.26.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 13.3% to $33.57 after declining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Etsy, Inc. ETSY dropped 13% to $92.36. Goldman Sachs recently initiated coverage on Etsy with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $130.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC dropped 12.6% to $0.20.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN dropped 12.3% to $61.33. Signature Bank and Coinbase Exchange announced their expanded relationship.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO fell 11.9% to $2.4663. T2 Biosystems shares dropped 30% on Wednesday after the company cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates and announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- 9F Inc. JFU dropped 11.9% to $0.3069. Shares of several Chinese companies traded lower as investors assess greater-than-expected US September CPI data, China's zero-Covid policy and the recently-announced US high-end chip export restrictions to China.
- Angi Inc. ANGI fell 11.6% to $2.3601.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE fell 10.3% to $3.2899.
- Sea Limited SE dropped 9.5% to $51.93.
- Seer, Inc. SEER fell 9.1% to $6.07.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM dipped 9% to $18.03. Truist Securities maintained Affirm Holdings with a Buy and lowered the price target from $45 to $30.
- The Progressive Corporation PGR fell 8.6% to $110.89 following downbeat Q3 results.
- ContextLogic Inc. WISH dropped 8.6% to $0.7229.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN fell 8.3% to $19.27. Keybanc initiated coverage on Asana with a Sector Weight rating.
- Roblox Corporation RBLX dropped 7.4% to $34.42. BTIG maintained Roblox with a Buy and lowered the price target from $58 to $51.
