Why Is Conagra Brands Dropping By More Than 8%? 43 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 14, 2022 12:00 PM | 5 min read

Gainers

  • Shineco, Inc. SISI shares climbed 24.5% to $1.2201 on heavy volume.
  • Biomerica, Inc. BMRA gained 23.6% to $3.6599 following news the company's breast self exam will now be available for sale in Walmart WMT.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG surged 23.6% to $0.7035 after gaining 16% on Wednesday.
  • Clene Inc. CLNN shares gained 23.3% to $3.55. Clene reported significantly improved survival in Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients initially treated with CNM-Au8 compared to initially randomized placebo-treated participants during the long-term open-label extension of its RESCUE-ALS trial.
  • SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE shares gained 20.4% to $3.4799. SaverOne 2014 recently named Israel Eybi as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited YSG jumped 18.5% to $1.7308 after declining 27% on Wednesday.
  • VBI Vaccines Inc. VBIV surged 17% to $1.0090. VBI Vaccines reported appointment of John Dillman as Chief Commercial Officer.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX gained 16.3% to $3.00. Lucira Health posted Q1 adjusted net income of $16.668 million in May.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB jumped 14.4% to $1.35. Revelation Biosciences completed database lock for Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b for treatment of allergic rhinitis.
  • Canoo Inc. GOEV gained 12.7% to $4.0250 after the company announced it has been awarded by the U.S. Army to supply an electric vehicle for analysis and demonstration.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO jumped 12.2% to $0.46.
  • Angi Inc. ANGI gained 10.3% to $4.3250.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. CETX jumped 8.5% to $0.3201.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM surged 8.4% to $1.16.
  • Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH rose 4.2% to $8.99. Theravance Biopharma agreed to sell all of its units in Theravance Respiratory Company, LLC, representing 85% economic interest in the sales-based royalty rights on worldwide net sales of GSK’s TRELEGY ELLIPTA to Royalty Pharma for over $1.5 billion.


Losers

  • ContraFect Corporation CFRX shares dipped 80.8% to $0.5471 after the company announced the Data Safety Monitoring Board of the DISRUPT study recommended the trial be stopped for futility following an interim analysis.
  • Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG fell 55.4% to $2.73. Intelligent Living Application Group, on Wednesday, announced pricing of $20.24 million initial public offering.
  • Onion Global Limited OG dropped 25.5% to $0.82.
  • Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT fell 24.2% to $10.64 after the company announced a reduction in its quarterly dividend from $0.33 to $0.01 per share.
  • Borr Drilling Limited BORR dropped 23.7% to $2.5950. Borr Drilling announced that agreements in principle have been reached with most of secured creditors to extend majority of secured debt to 2025.
  • Nano Labs Ltd NA fell 20.3% to $7.00 amid post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade on Tuesday.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX dropped 19.6% to $56.19. The FDA granted emergency use authorization to Novavax's adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) as a two-dose primary series for active immunization for individuals 18 years of age and over.
  • VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGY fell 19.1% to $5.04. VAALCO announced plans to acquire TransGlobe in an all-stock transaction.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB declined 18.5% to $3.25. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals recently announced positive topline data from Part A of an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of its drug candidate ANEB-001 for patients with acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI).
  • Nano Labs Ltd NA dropped 18.2% to $7.20 amid post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade on Tuesday.
  • United Maritime Corporation USEA dipped 17% to $2.6810.
  • Versus Systems Inc. VS fell 16.7% to $5.04 after reporting a $2.16 million registered direct offering.
  • Frequency Electronics, Inc. FEIM dipped 16.6% to $6.00. Frequency Electronics posted a Q4 loss of $0.74 per share.
  • Azenta, Inc. AZTA fell 14.6% to $63.33.
  • Histogen Inc. HSTO dropped 14.2% to $3.1920. Histogen recently reported a $5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • The Valens Company Inc. VLNS dropped 14.1% to $0.6133 as the company released its second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results for the period ended May 31, 2022.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. COKE dipped 13.8% to $499.00. Green Brick Partners will replace Coca-Cola in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC fell 13.4% to $0.9614.
  • BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust BPT fell 13.3% to $16.25.
  • ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN dropped 12.8% to $6.13.
  • Sprout Social, Inc. SPT fell 11.2% to $51.76. Morgan Stanley maintained Sprout Social with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $70 to $66.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC fell 10% to $6.74 after the company reported downbeat core earnings for its second quarter.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD dropped 9.7% to $39.87.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 8.8% to $1.65. XORTX shares jumped 47% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from Part 1 of the 3 part Pharmacokinetics Bridging Study showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability of two versions of its proprietary oxypurinol formulation.
  • Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG dipped 8.5% to $32.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY23 guidance.
  • Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK dropped 7.8% to $76.14.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM fell 7.6% to $0.59 after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
  • MongoDB, Inc. MDB dropped 6.5% to $276.05. Baird recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $360 price target.

