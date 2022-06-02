62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers Missfresh Limited MF jumped 51.1% to close at $0.2450 on Wednesday.

jumped 51.1% to close at $0.2450 on Wednesday. Spark Networks SE LOV jumped 38.4% to close at $2.92 after the company announced initiation of exploration of strategic alternatives.

jumped 38.4% to close at $2.92 after the company announced initiation of exploration of strategic alternatives. Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI gained 37.4% to settle at $1.22. Energy Focus recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.44 per share.

gained 37.4% to settle at $1.22. Energy Focus recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.44 per share. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT jumped 35.6% to close at $1.98. Helius Medical Technologies announced the launch of patient therapy access program for Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator.

jumped 35.6% to close at $1.98. Helius Medical Technologies announced the launch of patient therapy access program for Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator. View, Inc. VIEW climbed 33.1% to close at $1.69 as the company reported a rise in FY21 sales.

climbed 33.1% to close at $1.69 as the company reported a rise in FY21 sales. 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF jumped 31.5% to close at $2.13. 180 Life Sciences announced it has initiated preliminary consultations with UK and US regulatory agencies on a pathway for a Dupuytren's disease therapy.

jumped 31.5% to close at $2.13. 180 Life Sciences announced it has initiated preliminary consultations with UK and US regulatory agencies on a pathway for a Dupuytren's disease therapy. vTv Therapeutics Inc. VTVT surged 30.6% to close at $0.72 after the company announced entry into agreements that include a $25 million investment by G42 Investments.

surged 30.6% to close at $0.72 after the company announced entry into agreements that include a $25 million investment by G42 Investments. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP shares gained 29.1% to close at $3.15 on Wednesday after the company announced the USPTO issued a patent to the company titled "Synthetic Chimeric Poxviruses." After the market closed on Tuesday, Tonix also announced a $12.5 million share repurchase program.

shares gained 29.1% to close at $3.15 on Wednesday after the company announced the USPTO issued a patent to the company titled "Synthetic Chimeric Poxviruses." After the market closed on Tuesday, Tonix also announced a $12.5 million share repurchase program. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC climbed 28.1% to close at $1.46.

climbed 28.1% to close at $1.46. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. GALT jumped 25.6% to close at $1.62.

jumped 25.6% to close at $1.62. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. GMGI gained 21.6% to settle at $5.30.

gained 21.6% to settle at $5.30. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT jumped 19.8% to close at $0.5030. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings filed prospectus relates to the offer and sale by selling securityholder of up to 1.3 million shares of common stock.

jumped 19.8% to close at $0.5030. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings filed prospectus relates to the offer and sale by selling securityholder of up to 1.3 million shares of common stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ICLK gained 19.4% to close at $0.6699. iClick Interactive Asia recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share.

gained 19.4% to close at $0.6699. iClick Interactive Asia recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. LPI jumped 19.4% to settle at $100.52 after the company announced a $200 million buyback.

jumped 19.4% to settle at $100.52 after the company announced a $200 million buyback. Midatech Pharma plc MTP gained 19.1% to close at $0.75 after the company announced Fast Track designation for MTX110 development.

gained 19.1% to close at $0.75 after the company announced Fast Track designation for MTX110 development. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO jumped 19.1% to settle at $2.50. Evelo Biosciences said, on May 31, 2022 Luca Scavo delivered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer.

jumped 19.1% to settle at $2.50. Evelo Biosciences said, on May 31, 2022 Luca Scavo delivered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer. The Glimpse Group, Inc. VRAR jumped 19.1% to close at $4.80. The Glimpse Group acquired PulpoAR for $7 per share and a one-time cash payment.

jumped 19.1% to close at $4.80. The Glimpse Group acquired PulpoAR for $7 per share and a one-time cash payment. Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX gained 18.7% to close at $5.01. Vaxxinity, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.15 per share.

gained 18.7% to close at $5.01. Vaxxinity, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.15 per share. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI climbed 18% to close at $0.4063 Casi Pharmaceuticals recently announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective June 1.

climbed 18% to close at $0.4063 Casi Pharmaceuticals recently announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective June 1. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR gained 16.9% to settle at $8.72.

gained 16.9% to settle at $8.72. Borr Drilling Limited BORR jumped 16.3% to settle at $6.48. Borr Drilling recently reported a Q1 loss of $0.35 per share.

jumped 16.3% to settle at $6.48. Borr Drilling recently reported a Q1 loss of $0.35 per share. electroCore, Inc. ECOR climbed 16.2% to close at $0.52.

climbed 16.2% to close at $0.52. Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX gained 16% to close at $10.10.

gained 16% to close at $10.10. CareMax, Inc. CMAX climbed 15.8% to close at $5.42. CareMax announced plans to acquire medicare value-based care business of Steward Health Care System.

climbed 15.8% to close at $5.42. CareMax announced plans to acquire medicare value-based care business of Steward Health Care System. Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA shares climbed 15.5% to close at $4.26.

shares climbed 15.5% to close at $4.26. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 15.2% to close at $35.01.

gained 15.2% to close at $35.01. Smart Share Global Limited EM gained 14.8% to close at $1.39.

gained 14.8% to close at $1.39. Endo International plc ENDP rose 14.3% to close at $0.6032 after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.

rose 14.3% to close at $0.6032 after gaining over 12% on Tuesday. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. PPIH jumped 11.3% to close at $13.05.

jumped 11.3% to close at $13.05. Versus Systems Inc. VS gained 11.1% to close at $0.70.

gained 11.1% to close at $0.70. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. HOV jumped 11% to close at $56.83 following Q2 results.

jumped 11% to close at $56.83 following Q2 results. Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares gained 9.9% to close at $176.07 as the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its annual profit forecast.

shares gained 9.9% to close at $176.07 as the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its annual profit forecast. Rimini Street, Inc. RMNI gained 5.8% to close at $6.54. Rimini Street reported a stock repurchase plan increase from $15 million to $50 million and announced $5 million prepayment on its outstanding term loan. Losers JanOne Inc. JAN shares dipped 33% to close at $2.50. JanOne shares surged around 67% on Tuesday after the company announced it sold GeoTraq to SPYR Technologies in a $13.5 million transaction.

shares dipped 33% to close at $2.50. JanOne shares surged around 67% on Tuesday after the company announced it sold GeoTraq to SPYR Technologies in a $13.5 million transaction. Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ dipped 32.8% to close at $2.69 after the company reported a $12 million offering.

dipped 32.8% to close at $2.69 after the company reported a $12 million offering. Bright Green Corporation BGXX fell 30.3% to close at $3.54.

fell 30.3% to close at $3.54. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB shares dropped 28.4% to close at $3.7650. Enochian's founder and inventor of its scientific breakthroughs was recently arrested in a murder for hire plot in California.

shares dropped 28.4% to close at $3.7650. Enochian's founder and inventor of its scientific breakthroughs was recently arrested in a murder for hire plot in California. Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY declined 22.6% to close at $2.09. Pineapple Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.58 per share.

declined 22.6% to close at $2.09. Pineapple Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.58 per share. Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS dipped 22.6% to close at $19.68 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

dipped 22.6% to close at $19.68 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA fell 18.9% to close at $4.45.

fell 18.9% to close at $4.45. So-Young International Inc. SY dropped 18.2% to settle at $0.9651. So-Young recently reported Q1 EPS results were lower year over year.

dropped 18.2% to settle at $0.9651. So-Young recently reported Q1 EPS results were lower year over year. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU fell 18.2% to close at $0.9657.

fell 18.2% to close at $0.9657. JOYY Inc. YY dropped 17.2% to close at $35.09 after the company reported Q1 financial results.

dropped 17.2% to close at $35.09 after the company reported Q1 financial results. Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX dipped 16.5% to close at $5.61.

dipped 16.5% to close at $5.61. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB declined 16.2% to close at $0.4401. Revelation Biosciences, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.47 per share.

declined 16.2% to close at $0.4401. Revelation Biosciences, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.47 per share. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. ATXS dropped 15.7% to close at $3.12.

dropped 15.7% to close at $3.12. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE shares fell 15.7% to close at $5.36 after the company announced a common stock offering of 10 million shares.

shares fell 15.7% to close at $5.36 after the company announced a common stock offering of 10 million shares. Arcimoto, Inc. FUV dipped 15% to close at $3.40.

dipped 15% to close at $3.40. Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 14.7% to close at $24.32.

fell 14.7% to close at $24.32. BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY dipped 14.1% to close at $2.81 after jumping 25% on Tuesday.

dipped 14.1% to close at $2.81 after jumping 25% on Tuesday. Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK dipped 13.5% to close at $5.01. Kirkland's recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

dipped 13.5% to close at $5.01. Kirkland's recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Piedmont Lithium Inc. PLL fell 13.4% to close at $56.09.

fell 13.4% to close at $56.09. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR fell 11.7% to settle at $2.50.

fell 11.7% to settle at $2.50. Icosavax, Inc. ICVX declined 11.1% to close at $6.04.

declined 11.1% to close at $6.04. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR fell 11.1% to close at $0.2623. Timber Pharmaceuticals shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday after the company announced it received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for TMB-001 for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis.

fell 11.1% to close at $0.2623. Timber Pharmaceuticals shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday after the company announced it received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for TMB-001 for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis. Novonix Limited NVX dipped 10.5% to close at $10.35.

dipped 10.5% to close at $10.35. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. AMTI dropped 10.3% to close at $2.97.

dropped 10.3% to close at $2.97. Conformis, Inc. CFMS fell 8.8% to close at $0.39.

fell 8.8% to close at $0.39. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR fell 8.1% to close at $1.25.

fell 8.1% to close at $1.25. Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC fell 7.5% to close at $5.61.

fell 7.5% to close at $5.61. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH dipped 7.4% to close at $8.76 after the company reported Q1 EPS results were lower year over year.

dipped 7.4% to close at $8.76 after the company reported Q1 EPS results were lower year over year. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK shares fell 7% to close at $1.07 after dipping 32% on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics said that the FDA has requested additional information in order to complete filing of company’s BLA for ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.