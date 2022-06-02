62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Missfresh Limited MF jumped 51.1% to close at $0.2450 on Wednesday.
- Spark Networks SE LOV jumped 38.4% to close at $2.92 after the company announced initiation of exploration of strategic alternatives.
- Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI gained 37.4% to settle at $1.22. Energy Focus recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.44 per share.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT jumped 35.6% to close at $1.98. Helius Medical Technologies announced the launch of patient therapy access program for Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator.
- View, Inc. VIEW climbed 33.1% to close at $1.69 as the company reported a rise in FY21 sales.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF jumped 31.5% to close at $2.13. 180 Life Sciences announced it has initiated preliminary consultations with UK and US regulatory agencies on a pathway for a Dupuytren's disease therapy.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. VTVT surged 30.6% to close at $0.72 after the company announced entry into agreements that include a $25 million investment by G42 Investments.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP shares gained 29.1% to close at $3.15 on Wednesday after the company announced the USPTO issued a patent to the company titled "Synthetic Chimeric Poxviruses." After the market closed on Tuesday, Tonix also announced a $12.5 million share repurchase program.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC climbed 28.1% to close at $1.46.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. GALT jumped 25.6% to close at $1.62.
- Golden Matrix Group, Inc. GMGI gained 21.6% to settle at $5.30.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT jumped 19.8% to close at $0.5030. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings filed prospectus relates to the offer and sale by selling securityholder of up to 1.3 million shares of common stock.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ICLK gained 19.4% to close at $0.6699. iClick Interactive Asia recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. LPI jumped 19.4% to settle at $100.52 after the company announced a $200 million buyback.
- Midatech Pharma plc MTP gained 19.1% to close at $0.75 after the company announced Fast Track designation for MTX110 development.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO jumped 19.1% to settle at $2.50. Evelo Biosciences said, on May 31, 2022 Luca Scavo delivered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer.
- The Glimpse Group, Inc. VRAR jumped 19.1% to close at $4.80. The Glimpse Group acquired PulpoAR for $7 per share and a one-time cash payment.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX gained 18.7% to close at $5.01. Vaxxinity, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.15 per share.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI climbed 18% to close at $0.4063 Casi Pharmaceuticals recently announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective June 1.
- National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR gained 16.9% to settle at $8.72.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR jumped 16.3% to settle at $6.48. Borr Drilling recently reported a Q1 loss of $0.35 per share.
- electroCore, Inc. ECOR climbed 16.2% to close at $0.52.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX gained 16% to close at $10.10.
- CareMax, Inc. CMAX climbed 15.8% to close at $5.42. CareMax announced plans to acquire medicare value-based care business of Steward Health Care System.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA shares climbed 15.5% to close at $4.26.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 15.2% to close at $35.01.
- Smart Share Global Limited EM gained 14.8% to close at $1.39.
- Endo International plc ENDP rose 14.3% to close at $0.6032 after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.
- Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. PPIH jumped 11.3% to close at $13.05.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS gained 11.1% to close at $0.70.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. HOV jumped 11% to close at $56.83 following Q2 results.
- Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares gained 9.9% to close at $176.07 as the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its annual profit forecast.
- Rimini Street, Inc. RMNI gained 5.8% to close at $6.54. Rimini Street reported a stock repurchase plan increase from $15 million to $50 million and announced $5 million prepayment on its outstanding term loan.
Losers
- JanOne Inc. JAN shares dipped 33% to close at $2.50. JanOne shares surged around 67% on Tuesday after the company announced it sold GeoTraq to SPYR Technologies in a $13.5 million transaction.
- Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ dipped 32.8% to close at $2.69 after the company reported a $12 million offering.
- Bright Green Corporation BGXX fell 30.3% to close at $3.54.
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB shares dropped 28.4% to close at $3.7650. Enochian's founder and inventor of its scientific breakthroughs was recently arrested in a murder for hire plot in California.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY declined 22.6% to close at $2.09. Pineapple Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.58 per share.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS dipped 22.6% to close at $19.68 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA fell 18.9% to close at $4.45.
- So-Young International Inc. SY dropped 18.2% to settle at $0.9651. So-Young recently reported Q1 EPS results were lower year over year.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU fell 18.2% to close at $0.9657.
- JOYY Inc. YY dropped 17.2% to close at $35.09 after the company reported Q1 financial results.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX dipped 16.5% to close at $5.61.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB declined 16.2% to close at $0.4401. Revelation Biosciences, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.47 per share.
- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. ATXS dropped 15.7% to close at $3.12.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE shares fell 15.7% to close at $5.36 after the company announced a common stock offering of 10 million shares.
- Arcimoto, Inc. FUV dipped 15% to close at $3.40.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 14.7% to close at $24.32.
- BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY dipped 14.1% to close at $2.81 after jumping 25% on Tuesday.
- Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK dipped 13.5% to close at $5.01. Kirkland's recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. PLL fell 13.4% to close at $56.09.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR fell 11.7% to settle at $2.50.
- Icosavax, Inc. ICVX declined 11.1% to close at $6.04.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR fell 11.1% to close at $0.2623. Timber Pharmaceuticals shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday after the company announced it received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for TMB-001 for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis.
- Novonix Limited NVX dipped 10.5% to close at $10.35.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. AMTI dropped 10.3% to close at $2.97.
- Conformis, Inc. CFMS fell 8.8% to close at $0.39.
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR fell 8.1% to close at $1.25.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC fell 7.5% to close at $5.61.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH dipped 7.4% to close at $8.76 after the company reported Q1 EPS results were lower year over year.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK shares fell 7% to close at $1.07 after dipping 32% on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics said that the FDA has requested additional information in order to complete filing of company’s BLA for ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA.
