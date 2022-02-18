 Skip to main content

42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 12:03pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) shares jumped 72.6% to $6.56 after jumping 17% on Thursday.
  • Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) climbed 40.5% to $15.60 after jumping around 14% on Thursday. Energy Vault Holdings recently started trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) gained 40% to $3.85.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) shares gained 25.7% to $8.55.
  • Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) jumped 22% to $7.53. Zynex said it sees no material change in sales from its switch in United Health Care prescription coverage.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) rose 18.6% to $1.8633 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 15.8% to $0.4660 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) rose 15.2% to $2.1650. Maris-Tech reported plans to co-develop video-based advanced AI systems for drones and autonomous vehicles.
  • Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) rose 14.8% to $101.55 after reporting strong Q4 results.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) gained 14.8% to $20.50 after the company announced upbeat Q4 results and reported a $300 million buyback.
  • AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) gained 14.7% to $107.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates and added $300 million to its buyback.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) jumped 13.7% to $13.65.
  • Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) gained 13.4% to $99.10 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
  • Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) surged 13.3% to $11.44.
  • Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) rose 11.6% to $25.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also announced a $125 million buyback.
  • WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) gained 11.4% to $14.19. WalkMe, on Thursday, reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
  • Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) rose 10.3% to $54.34 following Q4 results.
  • ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) rose 7.3% to $153.46 following strong Q4 results.
  • Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) rose 5.7% to $65.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 44.2% to $0.2063. Guardion Health Sciences priced its 37 million share offering for gross proceeds $11.1 million.
  • Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) shares fell 40.1% to $17.31 after surging 161% on Thursday.
  • Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) dipped 34.3% to $60.91. Inspirato shares climbed 618% on Thursday, just a few days after the company completed its SPAC merger with Thayer Ventures.
  • Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) dropped 34.3% to $9.10 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
  • Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) fell 29.7% to $2.3706 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 27% to $105.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 net sales guidance below estimates. Pivotal Research downgraded Roku from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $350 to $95.
  • Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares fell 26.4% to $21.07 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 sales guidance. RBC Capital downgraded Redfin from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $60 to $23.
  • DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell 18.3% to $18.03 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 guidance.
  • nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) tumbled 18% to $15.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) dropped 18% to $6.60.
  • QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) fell 16% to $4.94.
  • Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) fell 14.6% to $23.78 following reports suggesting JBS has withdrawn the proposal to acquire the remaining shares of Pilgrims Pride.
  • Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) fell 13.4% to $2.8917.
  • Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) dropped 12.9% to $50.04 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) dropped 12.9% to $9.08. JP Morgan downgraded Agora from Overweight to Neutral and announced $11 price target.
  • AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) fell 11.6% to $36.39 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and reported a deal to buy US Amines for $100 million in cash.
  • Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) fell 11.5% to $2.9450.
  • Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) dropped 10% to $8.10. Meihua International Medical Technologies recently priced its 3.6 million share IPO at $10 per share.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 10% to $32.88 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $105 to $43.
  • Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 9.4% to $1.8304.
  • Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) dropped 8.8% to $5.80. The company, on Thursday, reported Q4 results.
  • Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) fell 8.5% to $49.77. Roblox recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) tumbled 8.1% to $18.85 following Q1 results.

