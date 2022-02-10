60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL) shares surged 67.7% to close at $47.25 on Wednesday after Republic Services reported it will buy the company at $48 per share in cash.

(NASDAQ: HUBG) gained 5.7% to settle at $79.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) gained 5.6% to close at $6.39 after the company announced it has earned a $10 million non-dilutive milestone payment related to 2021 sales of RUXIENCE.

Losers

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares tumbled 48.6% to close at $0.2431 on Wednesday after the company reported pricing of $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants.

(NYSE: AEG) fell 8.1% to close at $5.70 following Q4 results. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 4.6% to close at $37.62. JP Morgan downgraded Big Lots from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $54 to $31.

