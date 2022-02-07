50 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares jumped 58.8% to close at $38.91 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates. The company reported Daily Active Users increased 20% year over year.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) climbed 36.1% to settle at $231.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Sphere 3D Corp.(NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 31.2% to close at $3.03 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to purchase 60,000 units of new NM440 Bitcoin miners from NuMiner Global.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) gained 30.2% to close at $5.04.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares jumped 26.8% to close at $12.74 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong FY22 forecast.
- iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) gained 23.7% to settle at $48.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 and FY22 guidance.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) surged 22.2% to close at $5.79.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) rose 20.2% to close at $2.44. Redbox Entertainment on Wednesday said Redbox rentals have not recovered to the extent expected and costs have not been offset by an increase in revenues. The company also said it borrowed the remaining availability under its revolving credit facility.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) gained 18.5% to close at $6.27. Standard Lithium shares tumbled 27% on Thursday after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company and said it has taken a short position in the stock.
- Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) surged 18.3% to settle at $3.9750. Vicinity Motor recently signed a sales and marketing agreement with Skydome Auto and Truck Centre Inc, an automotive dealer and service center in Ontario, Canada.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) gained 18.3% to close at $10.52.
- GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) surged 17.5% to settle at $72.40 after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform.
- Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) shares rose 17.4% to close at $108.66 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and issued strong sales outlook.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 17% to close at $4.13.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) jumped 16.8% to close at $3.69.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) surged 16.3% to close at $1.03.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) gained 16.2% to close at $13.89.
- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) jumped 16% to close at $5.66.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) surged 15.7% to settle at $3.47.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) gained 15.2% to close at $391.64 in sympathy with the price Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: MACK) gained 15.2% to settle at $6.69.
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) jumped 14.4% to close at $10.15.
- Amazon.com, Inc.> (NASDAQ: AMZN) surged 13.5% to close a t $3,152.79 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) gained 12.8% to settle at $49.29.
- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) jumped 12.7% to close at $10.23
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) gained 11.2% to close at $27.25 after the company posted reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Its global MAUs slipped 6% year-over-year.
- Ring Energy, Inc (NYSE: REI) climbed 10.3% to close at $2.89.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) shares gained 10.3% to close at $14.14. Mainz Biomed initiated clinical study to evaluate integrating novel mRNA biomarkers into ColoAlert.
- TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) rose 9.8% to close at $15.08 after dipping 22% on Thursday.
- UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER) gained 8.9% to close at $7.57.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) rose 8.2% to settle at $51.71 following Q4 results.
Losers
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares dipped 48.8% to close at $0.3599 on Friday after the company reported pricing of $12.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) fell 31.7% to settle at $0.9701 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) dipped 22.4% to close at $29.47 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Raymond James and Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) dropped 21.8% to close at $3.30.
- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) fell 18.6% to settle at $4.46.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) shares fell 17.9% to settle at $12.03 after the company announced Phase 3 trial data of tradipitant in treating the symptoms of gastroparesis. The study did not meet its prespecified primary endpoint, the difference between drug and placebo on the severity of nausea from baseline at week 12 of treatment.
- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL) dropped 17.9% to close at $17.38.
- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) declined 17.1% to settle at $4.62 after the company announced pricing for a $12 million underwritten public offering.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) declined 15.6% to settle at $1.90 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO) dropped 15.1% to close at $17.47. Bayer AG discontinued the development of eliapixant and will hand back full rights to the drug to Evotec.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) fell 14.5% to close at $141.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) dropped 13.1% to close at $4.51. Reliance Global received deficiency notification from NASDAQ regarding issuance of shares to sellers in closing of Medigap Acquisition.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) shares fell 11.6% to close at $1.07. Kaival Brands Innovations shares jumped 92% on Thursday after the company announced the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has granted a judicial stay of the marketing denial order previously issued by the FDA to Bidi Vapor in September 2021.
- Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) dropped 11.2% to close at $23.88. Loyalty Ventures posted Q4 loss of $2.27 per share.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares fell 9.7% to settle at $17.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) fell 9.5% to close at $5.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) fell 8.7% to close at $3.38. Iteris posted Q3 GAAP loss of $0.06 per share on sales of $32.00 million. Craig-Hallum downgraded Iteris from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $6 to $4.5.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) dropped 8.6% to close at $1.92
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) shares fell 8% to close at $13.54 following Q3 results.
