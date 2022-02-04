Executives Buy More Than $28M Of 4 Stocks

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, which sent the Nasdaq futures higher this morning. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Appian

The Trade: Appian Corporation APPN 10% owner Colin Moran acquired a total of 126,350 shares at an average price of $58.34. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.37 million.

The company’s shares tumbled 21% over the past month. What Appian Does: Appian Corp provides a leading low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications.

Warby Parker

The Trade: Warby Parker Inc. WRBY 10% owner Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired a total of 230,479 shares at an average price of $36.03. To acquire these shares, it cost $8.31 million.

The company’s stock dropped around 40% over the previous six months. What Warby Parker Does: Warby Parker Inc is engaged in designing and development of designer prescription glasses and contacts to eye exams and vision tests.

Duolingo

The Trade: Duolingo, Inc. DUOL 10% owner Durable Capital Partners Lp bought a total of 56,209 shares at an average price of $94.17. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.29 million.

Duolingo is expected to announce Q4 Results on Thursday, March 3, 2022. What Duolingo Does: Duolingo Inc is a mobile learning platform to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Clear Secure