46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 6:11am   Comments
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

 

Losers

  • Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) dropped 27.2% to close at $5.29. Hindenburg Research issued bearish report on Standard Lithium.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares tumbled 26.4% to close at $237.76 on Thursday after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issuing a weak forecast.
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 23.6% to close at $24.50 in sympathy with Meta Platforms after the stock dipped following fourth-quarter earnings results.
  • TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) dipped 22.3% to settle at $13.74.
  • Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) dropped 22.3% to close at $10.82.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) dropped 20.4% to close at $2.03 after tumbling 52% on Wednesday.
  • Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE: RFP) fell 20% to settle at $11.37 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) declined 18.6% to close at $0.7035.
  • Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) dropped 17.8% to close at $2.59. The company priced its IPO at $5.25 per share.
  • Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) dropped 17.6% to close at $0.8241. Flotek recently announced it entered into a long-term agreement with ProFrac Services to provide its full portfolio of sustainable chemistry solutions to a dedicated portion of ProFrac's hydraulic fracturing fleets.
  • Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) fell 17.5% to settle at $0.8420. Ladenburg Thalmann recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $5 price target.
  • Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) dipped 16.8% to close at $3.55.
  • Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) fell 16.8% to close at $159.76 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.
  • SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) dipped 16.6% to settle at $196.18 after the company issued Q1 sales guidance of $65 million, which represents a sequential decrease from Q4.
  • Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) tumbled 16.4% to close at $14.81 after the company lowered its FY22 forecast.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) dropped 15.8% to close at $0.8670.
  • Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) dropped 15.4% to settle at $33.22.
  • Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) fell 14.7% to close at $9.76.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) dropped 14.4% to close at $86.37 after the company issued Q3 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) fell 13.7% to close at $0.2110 after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
  • Novonix Limited (NASDAQ: NVX) dropped 13.1% to close at $19.34.
  • Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) tumbled 12.9% to close at $2.36. Jefferies downgraded Electric Last Mile Solns from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $18 to $2.5.
  • Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) dipped 11% to settle at $101.50 after dipping more than 10% on Wednesday.
  • Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS) fell 10.3% to close at $24.51 in sympathy with Meta Platforms after the stock dipped following Q4 earnings results. Keybanc maintained Pinterest with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $54 to $37.
  • MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) fell 9.4% to close at $2.21 after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
  • The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) fell 9.2% to close at $1.98. The OLB Group shares gained 15% on Wednesday after the company announced its merchant services annual transaction volume run rate has reached $1.35 Billion in transaction volume.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 8.4% to close at $0.3110 after declining more than 5% on Wednesday.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) fell 5.6% to close at $34.48 in sympathy with Meta Platforms after the stock dipped following Q4 earnings results. Keybanc maintained Twitter with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $70 to $40.

