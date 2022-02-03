 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alphabet And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2022 7:41am   Comments
Share:
Alphabet And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Nasdaq futures traded sharply lower this morning after Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued weak forecast.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alphabet

  • The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai disposed a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $2,992.62. The insider received $8.98 million as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: Alphabet recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads. Google's other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud service fees and other licensing revenue.

Ares Management

  • The Trade: Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Co-Founder, CEO and President Michael Arougheti sold a total of 435,724 shares at an average price of $79.01. The insider received $34.43 million from selling those shares. The insider also acquired a total of 300,000 shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • What Ares Management Does: Western Digital is a leading vertically-integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs).

Also check out this: Insiders Buying Charter Communications And 3 More Stocks

Analog Devices

  • The Trade: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Director Tunc Doluca sold a total of 4,700 shares at an average price of $164.10. The insider received $771.27 thousand as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: Analog Devices is expected to release quarterly results on February 16, 2022.
  • What Analog Devices Does: Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

  • The Trade: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) EVP/CIO Stuart L Scott sold a total of 5,473 shares at an average price of $193.00. The insider received $1.06 million from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: J.B. Hunt agreed to acquire Furniture Hauler from Bassett in a $87 million deal.
  • What J.B. Hunt Does: J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue.

Danaher

  • The Trade: Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) Executive Vice President Joakim Weidemanis sold a total of 25,522 shares at an average price of $285.64. The insider received around $7.29 million from selling those shares. The insider also acquired a total of 20,508 shares.
  • What’s Happening: Danaher recently logged Q4 FY21 adjusted EPS of $2.69 up 29% Y/Y, surpassing the estimate of $2.51.
  • What Danaher Does: In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, including the Fortive separation in 2016, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in three segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADI + ARES)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2022
Analyst Ratings For Ares Management
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Expert Ratings For Analog Devices
What Are Whales Doing With Analog Devices
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider SellingNews Insider Trades Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com