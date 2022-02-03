Alphabet And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Nasdaq futures traded sharply lower this morning after Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued weak forecast.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alphabet

(NASDAQ: GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai disposed a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $2,992.62. The insider received $8.98 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Alphabet recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Alphabet recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads. Google's other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud service fees and other licensing revenue.

Ares Management

(NYSE: ARES) Co-Founder, CEO and President Michael Arougheti sold a total of 435,724 shares at an average price of $79.01. The insider received $34.43 million from selling those shares. The insider also acquired a total of 300,000 shares. What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results. What Ares Management Does: Western Digital is a leading vertically-integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs).

Analog Devices

(NASDAQ: ADI) Director Tunc Doluca sold a total of 4,700 shares at an average price of $164.10. The insider received $771.27 thousand as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Analog Devices is expected to release quarterly results on February 16, 2022.

Analog Devices is expected to release quarterly results on February 16, 2022. What Analog Devices Does: Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(NASDAQ: JBHT) EVP/CIO Stuart L Scott sold a total of 5,473 shares at an average price of $193.00. The insider received $1.06 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: J.B. Hunt agreed to acquire Furniture Hauler from Bassett in a $87 million deal.

J.B. Hunt agreed to acquire Furniture Hauler from Bassett in a $87 million deal. What J.B. Hunt Does: J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue.

Danaher