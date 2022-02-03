Insiders Buying Charter Communications And 3 More Stocks

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Meta Platforms, Inc. FB reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued a weak forecast, which sent the Nasdaq futures sharply lower this morning.
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
Enterprise Products Partners
- The Trade: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD Director John R Rutherford acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $23.72. To acquire these shares, it cost around $237.21 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company recently weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- What Enterprise Products Partners Does: Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals.
Charter Communications
- The Trade: Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR Chief Operating Officer Christopher L Winfrey acquired a total of 2,750 shares at an average price of $591.96. To acquire these shares, it cost $1.63 million.
- What’s Happening: The company recently reported upbeat Q4 earnings.
- What Charter Communications Does: Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks.
Also check this: Executives sell over $10 million of 5 stocks
Western Alliance Bancorporation
- The Trade: Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Dale Gibbons bought a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $99.68. To acquire these shares, it cost around $498.4 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Western Alliance Bancorp recently reported upbeat Q4 earnings results.
- What Western Alliance Bancorporation Does: Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California.
CACI International
- The Trade: CACI International Inc CACI Chief Executive at CACI Ltd Gregory R Bradford bought a total of 1,111 shares at an average price of $245.92. The insider spent around $273.22 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.
- What CACI International Does: CACI International is an information solutions and services provider, offering a variety of information solutions and services to its customers.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.