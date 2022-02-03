Insiders Buying Charter Communications And 3 More Stocks

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Meta Platforms, Inc. FB reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued a weak forecast, which sent the Nasdaq futures sharply lower this morning.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Enterprise Products Partners

The Trade: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD Director John R Rutherford acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $23.72. To acquire these shares, it cost around $237.21 thousand.

The company recently weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings. What Enterprise Products Partners Does: Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals.

Charter Communications

The Trade: Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR Chief Operating Officer Christopher L Winfrey acquired a total of 2,750 shares at an average price of $591.96. To acquire these shares, it cost $1.63 million.

The company recently reported upbeat Q4 earnings. What Charter Communications Does: Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

The Trade: Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Dale Gibbons bought a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $99.68. To acquire these shares, it cost around $498.4 thousand.

Western Alliance Bancorp recently reported upbeat Q4 earnings results. What Western Alliance Bancorporation Does: Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California.

