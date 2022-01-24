53 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) shares climbed 100% to close at $3.80 on Friday after gaining around 9% on Thursday.
- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) jumped 30.3% to settle at $9.43.
- CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: CFV) gained 30.2% to close at $12.33.
- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) climbed 27.8% to close at $3.52. The company’s CFO Vered Raz-Avayo recently tendered his resignation.
- Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAC) gained 25.4% to settle at $10.72. Vistas Media Acquisition Company shareholders approved a business combination with Anghami.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) jumped 16.9% to close at $27.76. Mainz Biomed recently engaged DCN Dx to support clinical study evaluating novel mRNA biomarkers for potential integration into ColoAlert.
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) gained 16.4% to settle at $5.81. Eco Wave Power Global and Ocean Power Technologies recently announced plan to utilize their complementary technologies and skills to accelerate wave energy projects under an agreement previously signed.
- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) jumped 15.1% to close at $5.41.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) jumped 13.7% to close at $4.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) rose 13.7% to close at $3.16.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) surged 13.4% to settle at $2.62.
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) jumped 13.2% to close at $18.20.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) gained 12.5% to close at $2.47. Vivos Therapeutics recently announced significant increases across several key metrics for its SleepImage Home Sleep Apnea Tests.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) surged 11.7% to close at $27.06. The company is reportedly temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products as a result of waning consumer demand.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) rose 9.8% to close at $42.66. Intra-Cellular Therapies, earlier during the month, reported a $400 million common stock offering.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) shares rose 9.7% to close at $3.52. Bon Natural Life recently received an initial purchase order from Chongqing Fudoudou Technology Co Limitedfor its FeatherPure Women's Personal Care Gel.
- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) gained 7.6% to close at $2.47. Vishay Precision Group is expected to release financial results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) rose 5.7% to close at $42.66. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained BioDelivery Sciences Intl with a Neutral and raised the price target from $4 to $4.5.
Losers
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) shares dipped 52.5% to close at $0.5605 on Friday after the company reported pricing of around $12.5 million underwritten public offering.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) dropped 28.1% to settle at $1.74.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) fell 24.4% to close at $1.74.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares dropped 21.8% to close at $397.50. Netflix reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak subscriber growth forecast for the first quarter. Several analysts downgraded the stock following earnings report.
- Power & Digital Infrastructure (NASDAQ: CORZ) fell 21.5% to close at $6.91.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 21.3% to close at $2.62. DatChat shares rose 11% on Thursday after the company signed a letter of intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation for $1 million in cash and the greater of 739,650 shares of restricted common stock or $2.5 million of restricted common stock.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) dipped 21.3% to settle at $9.21.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) dropped 20.8% to close at $2.70.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) fell 20% to settle at $0.60. The company recently announced it received FDA Orphan Drug designation for its multi-antigen target T cell therapy for pancreatic cancer.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) dropped 19.4% to close at $3.70.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) fell 19.3% to settle at $3.22.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) dropped 19% to close at $4.15.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 18.8% to close at $3.19 after declining over 13% on Thursday.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) dropped 17.8% to settle at $375.89.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) dipped 17% to close at $15.80. SunPower said it sees preliminary GAAP revenue within previously-guided range of $361 million-$421 million.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) fell 16.8% to close at $4.51. ImmixBio recently announced IMX-110 Phase 1b/2a interim clinical trial safety data.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) dropped 16.7% to close at $1.90. The company announced plans to cut headcount by 330 team members.
- The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) dropped 16.7% to settle at $2.29. The Real Brokerger reported the purchase of Expetitle for $8.32 million in cash.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares fell 16.1% to close at $4.4550 after the company reported preliminary Q4 revenue below estimates.
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) dipped 16.1% to close at $3.64.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) fell 16% to settle at $4.24.
- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) dropped 16% to close at $9.58. Iris Energy reported execution of 600MW connection deal with AEP Texas.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 15.7% to close at $1.24 after dropping 12% on Thursday.
- Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) dropped 14.6% to settle at $5.13.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) fell 14.3% to close at $18.73. B of A Securities downgraded CureVac from Neutral to Underperform and lowers the price target from $55 to $20.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 14.2% to close at $14.99.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) dropped 13.4% to close at $191.97 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares fell 12.4% to close at $1.48. Aptorum Group shares jumped over 38% on Thursday after the company announced it received FDA Orphan Drug designation for its SACT-1 repurposed drug for the treatment of neuroblastoma.
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) dropped 11.9% to close at $2.4680.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) fell 10.8% to close at $4.30. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel recently said with the completion of the latest acquisition of True Digital Security into the company's family of cybersecurity businesses, its revenue for the trailing 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2021 surged to around $45.5 million.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 10.1% to close at $6.58.
- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) fell 9.3% to close at $7.46.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 9% to close at $1.51 after declining 9% on Thursday.
- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) fell 8% to close at $12.37. Keybanc, on Thursday, maintained Allbirds with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $28 to $24.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) fell 5.2% to close at $0.3950. HC Wainwright & Co, on Thursday, maintained Kintara Therapeutics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $6 to $3.
