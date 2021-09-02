46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares surged 36% to $9.02 as traders circulate a tweet from popular Twitter trader Will Meade saying 'Long $ANY this is the next $SPRT and they have a very good management team.'
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) rose 33.3% to $4.7317. Innate Pharma said two oral presentations will be highlighted at the ESMO 2021 Virtual Congress.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) surged 25.1% to $4.9052 after the company reported a collaboration with Precisely.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) gained 22.3% to $5.71.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) jumped 17.2% to $21.39 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) rose 16.4% to $19.98. Goodrich Petroleum reported acquisition and updated 2021 and preliminary 2022 guidance.
- Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) gained 16.4% to $13.01. authID.ai recently priced 1.4 million shares at $7 per share to raise $10 million in an initial public offering.
- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) rose 14.8% to $72.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) surged 14.5% to $9.46 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) shares gained 14.4% to $5.73. Scopus BioPharma launched Duet Therapeutics that integrates the management and clinical development of the immunotherapy assets of Scopus and Olimmune.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) jumped 13.9% to $2.3350.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) rose 13.3% to $10.30 after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares gained 12.7% to $1.8601 after the company, and Precision BioSciences, announced an exclusive license agreement to evaluate foralumab in conjunction with allogeneic CAR T candidates for cancer treatment.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) rose 12.3% to $9.11.
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) jumped 11.7% to $27.69 after gaining 14% on Wednesday.
- Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) gained 11.2% to $21.44 after jumping 278% on Wednesday. Focus Universal recently priced 2 million shares at $5 per share to raise $10 million for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) jumped 10.7% to $8.52. Farmer Bros. is expected to release its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter on September 9, 2021.
- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) shares rose 10.7% to $112.52 after the company announced it will acquire Blattner Holding Company for total consideration of approximately $2.7 billion.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) climbed 10.6% to $85.50 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings results and issued guidance. The company also announced the appointment of Anne Raimondi as Chief Operating Officer.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) gained 10.2% to $78.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 9.6% to $66.85.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 8.1% to $8.50 after jumping 53% on Wednesday. The company on Tuesday announced it commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) rose 7.8% to $22.89 after the company reported upbeat Q2 sales and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) gained 7.5% to $32.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also raised the lower end of its FY22 EPS guidance.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 7.4% to $0.7051 after jumping over 30% on Wednesday.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) surged 6.8% to $86.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also raised its FY22 sales guidance.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) shares gained 6.5% to $25.42 after the company announced XPro has been found to decrease multiple species of Phospho Tau and improve neuroimaging biomarkers of myelination in patients with AD.
- Intercure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) shares rose 6.4% to $7.18 after declining 5% on Wednesday.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) jumped 6.3% to $2.0199 after the company announced it has entered into an agreement with RadioMedix for the commercial production of Plus Therapeutics' radiopharmaceuticals.
Losers
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares dipped 53.8% to $0.4251 after the company priced its 200 million share offering at $0.30 per share.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares fell 17.2% to $3.23. Assembly Biosciences decided to discontinue the development of ABI-H2158 (2158) following the observation of elevated alanine transaminase (ALT) levels consistent with drug-induced hepatotoxicity (liver damage) in the Phase 2 trial. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) fell 16.4% to $4.3050.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) dropped 13.1% to $18.98 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and lowered FY22 sales forecast.
- Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) fell 12.7% to $60.70 after the company reported a wider loss for the second quarter.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 11.7% to $9.64.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) dropped 11.4% to $191.36. Five Below reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also said it sees Q3 earnings of $0.23 to $0.30 per share on sales of $550 million to $565 million.
- Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) fell 10.3% to $3.92. Unico American, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.27 per share.
- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) dropped 10.2% to $60.26. Wedbush and Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded the stock to Neutral.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) fell 9.3% to $79.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) dropped 9.2% to $2.97.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) dipped 9% to $8.57. The stock has been mentioned as a potential short squeeze play by traders on social media.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) dropped 8% to $27.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) declined 7.8% to $58.00 following Q2 results.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares fell 7.3% to $49.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also issued Q2 and FY22 guidance.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) fell 7.1% to $310.12 after the company announced Q2 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares fell 5.2% to $3.1750. The company announced it postponed its Highway 77 Music Festival due to rising COVID-19 cases throughout Ohio.
