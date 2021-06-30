51 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) shares jumped 176.6% to $7.69. The stock spiked following a press release saying "WaveMax to Implement the World's First Shared Wifi6 Network." Cuentas signed a contract to rollout SharedFi in 170 test locations in the New York City-Tristate area.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) gained 103.5% to $6.90 after jumping over 36% on Tuesday.
- Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTE) surged 74% to $24.27 after the company priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) shares climbed 66% to $39.34. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited priced its initial public offering of 4 million American depositary shares (ADS) at $23.5 per ADS. The total offering size is $95.7 million.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) jumped 44.5% to $2.24. Verb Technology shares gained over 17% on Tuesday after Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $4 price target.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) shares jumped 37% to $2.15 after gaining 50% on Tuesday.
- AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) gained 35.5% to $13.83 after Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $35 price target.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) jumped 34.7% to $1.34 after gaining 11% on Tuesday. Borqs Technologies recently said it started delivery of cellular CTA-2045 products to SkyCentrics for use by utility companies for smart city deployment.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) gained 29% to $195.46 after the company priced a previously announced public offering at $145 per share, representing a discount of 4.4% from the last close price of $151.6 on Tuesday.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) gained 21% to $40.20. HUTCHMED and AstraZeneca's Orpathys recently received conditional approval in China.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares gained 20.2% to $12.34 after the company agreed To divest used motor oil collection and recycling assets for $140 million to Clean Harbors.
- Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) surged 18.9% to $9.70. The company last week priced its IPO at $13 per share.
- Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV) gained 18.6% to $64.36 after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) shares climbed 16.8% to $2.80 after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) climbed 16.6% to $53.74.
- Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) gained 16.6% to $5.54 after the company announced data from the VEGA-1 Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Nyxol in combination with low-dose pilocarpine (LDP) in presbyopic subjects.
- Global Internet of People Inc (NASDAQ: SDH) gained 15.4% to $3.69 after climbing 11% on Tuesday.
- Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXYN) climbed 13.1% to $2.98 after the company entered an agreement in principle to sell its commercial business to Mannington Mills.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) gained 12.8% to $33.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 guidance.
- Zhangmen Education Inc – ADR (NYSE: ZME) rose 12.4% to $15.36. The company, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $11.50 per ADS.
- iPower Inc (NASDAQ: IPW) gained 12.2% to $8.37. The company last week reported a quarterly loss.
- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) climbed 11.5% to $9.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) gained 10.5% to $3.06 after gaining around 19% on Tuesday.
- Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) gained 8.5% to $41.61 as the company priced its IPO at $31 a share.
- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) rose 8.2% to $46.17. Kymera Therapeutics recently commenced an underwritten public offering of 4 million shares of common stock.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) rose 7.2% to $1.64 after gaining 6% on Tuesday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 7.1% to $1.22. Inpixon was added to Russell Microcap Index, effective June 28.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) rose 6.2% to $4.68 after the company announced it regained NASDAQ compliance.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) gained 6% to $2.48. Exela Technologies shares jumped over 59% on Tuesday possibly on increased retail investor interest in the stock. Exela Technologies also announced the rollout of EON, its Robotic Process Automation platform for a large health insurance company.
Losers
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) dropped 36.7% to $10.06 after the company provided an update on the Phase 1 AdCOVID clinical trial evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of the intranasally administered vaccine candidate, showing lower than expected immune responses for each of the immune parameters tested. Moving forward, Altimmune will focus its resources on the development of ALT-801 and HepTcell, its novel peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases, the company said.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares dipped 36% to $11.12 amid profit taking after the stock surged Tuesday on Reddit-driven momentum. Marin Software provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) fell 35% to $5.26 after jumping over 206% on Tuesday.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.. (NASDAQ: KRBP) fell 27.9% to $4.79 after dropping 17% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it will be presenting at the 2021 Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 26.5% to $1.10 after the company priced an 18 million share common stock offering at $1 per share.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) shares fell 25.4% to $2.85 after the company reported a $5 million bought deal offering of common stock.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares fell 23.6% to $2.94 after the company reported weak preliminary revenue for the second quarter.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) dropped 22% to $10.00. CEL-SCI recently announced results from its Phase 3 study for its immunotherapy Multikine for advanced previously untreated squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).
- Riley Exploration Permian Inc (NYSE: REPX) fell 21.5% to $29.18 as the company priced 1,666,667 share common stock offering at $30 per share.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) shares fell 20.7% to $5.56. Auddia shares gained 19% on Tuesday after the company announced the release and national launch of its flagship Auddia app ahead of schedule.
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) fell 18.2% to $7.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ: OLB) dropped 17% to $5.37.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 16.2% to $2.40 after jumping 100% on Tuesday.
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) dipped 15.8% to $2.60.
- Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: TRKA) fell 14.8% to $2.94 after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) fell 14.7% to $25.33. Cerevel Therapeutics shares jumped 136% on Tuesday after the company announced topline results from Phase 1b trial of CVL-231, saying both doses of CVL-231 demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in PANSS Total score..
- Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) shares tumbled 13.9% to $15.10 after the company reported an offering of 10.1 million common shares.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: UPC) dropped 13.8% to $3.19. Universe Pharmaceuticals, last month, entered into Letter of Intent for strategic cooperation with Kitanihon Pharmaceutical.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) dipped 10.6% to $18.95.
- Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODY) fell 8% to $10.27 after dropping 12% on Tuesday.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares fell 7.2% to $47.55 after the company reported the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 1,695,182 shares of common stock at $46.50 per share.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) shares fell 4.4% to $366.75 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $365.00 per share.
