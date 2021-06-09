48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares jumped 371% to $10.41 in reaction to Zacks Article 'AEMD: First Ever In Vivo Removal Of COVID Virus From Bloodstream Of An Infected Patient.' The company recently announced the positive results from using its Hemopurifier in treating two critically ill COVID-19 patients, which is available under the FDA emergency use authorization (EUA).
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) shares climbed 37.7% to $5.50 on abnormally-high volume.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) gained 37.4% to $8.74 amid continued retail investor interest in high-short interest stocks.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) jumped 31.1% to $8.17. SPI Energy’s subsidiary Solar4America recently launched a new cloud-based online monitoring and maintenance system, Apollo, for solar systems, energy storage, and smart energy management.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) surged 28.6% to $3.42 after B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $18 price target.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) jumped 22.8% to $3.6617 after the company, and Atomosic Technologies, announced they have achieved the industry's first interoperability for radio frequency energy harvesting technology.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) jumped 20.5% to $11.94 after declining over 4% on Tuesday.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) gained 18.7% to $24.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) shares rose 18.4% to $13.38 after gaining around 15% on Tuesday. Root recently announced plans to enter into Wisconsin market.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) surged 17.8% to $68.52.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) jumped 17.2% to $5.72 after the company announced it was awarded a $64 million, 137-megawatt project from a Fortune 100 energy company.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) gained 16.7% to $3.4199 on above-average volume.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) surged 16.4% to $9.99. Inovio Pharmaceuticals recently expanded its partnership with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co Ltd to jointly conduct a global Phase 3 part of the ongoing Phase 2/3 trial, INNOVATE, assessing its DNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 15.2% to $6.58 after adding around 5% on Tuesday.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) gained 15.2% to $19.72.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) surged 14.5% to $14.98.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) jumped 14.4% to $4.04.
- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) surged 13.6% to $19.33 after the company announced an agreement to acquire 12 containerships for $233.9 million.
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) gained 13.6% to $10.71 in sympathy with peer GEO Group, which has surged amid a short squeeze.
- Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) surged 12.6% to $6.33 as the company announced that data from its Phase 2a PRID-201 trial demonstrated that IMC-1 was better tolerated than placebo in patients with fibromyalgia.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) rose 11.8% to $7.00 after surging 20% on Tuesday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 11.8% to $14.62 after declining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) rose 11.6% to $8.78 after the company reported positive outcome of end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for LYR-210 for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) gained 11.5% to $2.9979.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) gained 9.6% to $29.21.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) rose 9% to $9.81 after falling over 23% on Tuesday.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) fell 8% to $20.36 after jumping over 85% on Tuesday.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc.. (NYSE: RMED) shares rose 7.5% to $7.90 after dipping around 20% on Tuesday.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) gained 5% to $7.25 after B. Riley initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $28 price target.
Losers
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares dipped 19.7% to $32.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales and issued FY21 EPS guidance with a midpoint below consensus estimates.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 18.2% to $4.55. NextDecade shares climbed 60% on Tuesday after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised its price target from $3 to $9.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) declined 15.7% to $21.77.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) shares fell 14.5% to $14.52. The company’s stock jumped over 47% on Tuesday after pricing its IPO at $11.50/ADS.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) dipped 14.1% to $9.64 after the company's amended annual filing mentioned going concerns that current cash levels are not enough to begin commercial production.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 13.7% to $5.24 after the company disclosed the final data from its Phase 2 clinical study of oral Endoxifen administered in the “window of opportunity” between diagnosis of breast cancer and surgery.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) dropped 12.8% to $22.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) fell 12.5% to $7.83 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 6,400,000 shares at $7.00 per share.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) dropped 11.3% to $10.77.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) fell 10.6% to $12.10 following Q1 results.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 10.1% to $21.42 after the company announced a bought deal offering of $31.7 million via secondary equity offering.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 10.1% to $3.75. Precipio shares surged 18% on Tuesday after the company highlighted the launch of its HemeScreen Anemia Panel.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) dipped 9.6% to $9.97.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 8.4% to $15.17. Carver Bancorp shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday amid a continued run up into Juneteenth, during which the stock saw a surge last year.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) dipped 7.6% to $67.76 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) dropped 7.4% to $45.50 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings and lowered FY21 earnings forecast.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 7.3% to $3.1999.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 6.5% to $51.49.
- UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) fell 5% to $72.35 after the company reported a wider Q1 loss.
