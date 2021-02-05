48 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Atlantic American Corporation. (NASDAQ: AAME) shares rose 118.8% to $5.23 in pre-market trading after surging over 5% on Thursday.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares rose 80.8% to $5.08 in pre-market trading.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares rose 73.4% to $4.44 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 33% on Thursday.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares rose 52.5% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported its TSARS-CoV-2 panel is capable of detecting the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: KRKR) rose 48.9% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after jumping over 19% on Thursday.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) rose 45.5% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 27% on Thursday.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) rose 45% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Thursday. SuperCom announced the closing of a financing with gross proceeds of $7 million.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 42.8% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after climbing over 5% on Thursday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 40.5% to $8.43 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter and raised quarterly dividend from $0.0025 to $0.005 per share.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 35.7% to $5.40 in pre-market trading. Aurora Mobile, on Thursday, reported 5G compliance test completion for its JG Unification Messages System.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 30.1% to $18.85 in pre-market trading. Lizhi shares jumped over 70% on Thursday after the company announced a cooperation agreement with Pop Mart to become the first branded podcast on LIZHI Podcast.
- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB) rose 26.6% to $17.40 in pre-market trading. Hyzon Motors has agreed to go public via a merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition, Bloomberg reported.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) rose 24.4% to $3.77 in pre-market trading after jumping over 31% on Thursday.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) rose 23.7% to $3.34 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) rose 23.2% to $1.38 in pre-market trading. ATIF reported the closing of the sale of Leaping Group Co., Ltd.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) rose 22.4% to $23.14 in pre-market trading. Sensei Biotherapeutics, on Thursday, priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 22.3% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after surging more than 15% on Thursday.
- Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares rose 21.2% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after the company released preliminary Q4 results.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) rose 18.1% to $2.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings..
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) rose 16.7% to $2.09 in pre-market trading. Outlook Therapeutics shares surged around 22% on Thursday after the company announced it raised $35 million via equity to support ONS-5010 US application.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) rose 16.6% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after jumping around 27% on Thursday.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) rose 16.4% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement and cancelled special meeting of stockholders.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares rose 14.6% to $5.15 in pre-market trading. Applied Genetic Technologies executives have been awarded first place in the BioProcess International Reader’s Choice Awards, cell & gene therapies category.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares rose 14.1% to $16.65 in pre-market trading after Jefferies analyst on CNBC mentioned the stock as a potential short squeeze stock.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) rose 13.7% to $30.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) rose 13.1% to $106.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued strong FY21 guidance.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) rose 11.3% to $86.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company’s global monthly active users surged 37% year-over-year to 459 million during the quarter.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 10.7% to $59.20 in pre-market trading. Robinhood has lifted temporary limits it imposed on the purchase of so-called meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment. GameStop’s stock dipped 42% on Thursday.
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) rose 10.1% to $153.95 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 9% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after surging more than 18% on Thursday.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) rose 7.2% to $15.89 in pre-market trading as the company’s 10%+ owner Jack Schuler reported the purchase of 101,400 shares at an average price of $12.25 per share in Form 4 filing on Thursday.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc.. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares rose 6.8% to $99.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) rose 5.1% to $50.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) fell 28.4% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $34.5 million upsized public offering of common stock.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 25.2% to $10.70 in pre-market trading. ATA Creativity Global shares jumped over 936% on Thursday thanks to discussions on Reddit investor forums WallStreetBets, Stocktwits, and Twitter’s platform, related to pumping the stock.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares fell 13.5% to $18.00 in pre-market trading. CPS Technologies shares jumped over 25% on Thursday potentially on continued upward momentum after the company yesterday announced it received a purchase order for HybridTech Armor panels for an aircraft carrier.
- New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) fell 13.3% to $70.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) fell 11.8% to $13.14 in pre-market trading after surging more than 43% on Thursday.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) fell 11.6% to $9.17 in pre-market trading. GoPro reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FMAC) shares fell 11.4% to $12.80 in pre-market trading. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition surged 32% on Thursday following rumors of SPAC deal with Discord.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) fell 10.5% to $11.77 in pre-market trading after surging over 59% on Thursday.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares fell 10.3% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after jumping over 47% on Thursday. The company was recently granted European patent titled 'Nanoparticle-Based Antigen Specific Immunotherapy.'
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 8.6% to $58.00 in pre-market trading. Cassava Sciences shares dropped over 27% on Thursday on profit-taking after the stock rallied on results from an interim analysis of simufilam.
- Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) fell 8.4% to $137.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Unity Software said it sees Q1 sales of $210 million to $220 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 8.3% to $3.97 in pre-market trading. Atossa shares surged more than 33% on Thursday, potentially on continued strength after the company on Wednesday announced updated findings following 26 months of Expanded Access single-patient studies of Endoxifen.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares fell 8.1% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Thursday.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 6.8% to $146.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company also said it expects Q3 sales of $1.1 billion.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 6.8% to $54.30 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results. Snap said it sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss of $50 million to $70 million.
