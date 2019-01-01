Atlantic American Corp operates in specialty markets within the life and health and property and casualty insurance industries. It provides property and casualty insurance including bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, uninsured motorist coverage, and physical damage coverage for commercial accounts. It also provides tailored business automobile insurance coverage, on a multi-year contract basis, to state governments and local municipalities. The company's life and health operations offer a variety of life and supplemental health products including ordinary and term life insurance, Medicare supplement, and other health insurance. It earns revenue from the collection of premiums and investment income.