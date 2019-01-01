QQQ
Range
2.61 - 2.8
Vol / Avg.
3K/18.5K
Div / Yield
0.02/0.73%
52 Wk
2.12 - 6.74
Mkt Cap
55M
Payout Ratio
3.23
Open
2.75
P/E
4.44
EPS
-0.05
Shares
20.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Atlantic American Corp operates in specialty markets within the life and health and property and casualty insurance industries. It provides property and casualty insurance including bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, uninsured motorist coverage, and physical damage coverage for commercial accounts. It also provides tailored business automobile insurance coverage, on a multi-year contract basis, to state governments and local municipalities. The company's life and health operations offer a variety of life and supplemental health products including ordinary and term life insurance, Medicare supplement, and other health insurance. It earns revenue from the collection of premiums and investment income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

Atlantic American Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlantic American (AAME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ: AAME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlantic American's (AAME) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atlantic American (AAME) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atlantic American

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlantic American (AAME)?

A

The stock price for Atlantic American (NASDAQ: AAME) is $2.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlantic American (AAME) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 12, 2021.

Q

When is Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) reporting earnings?

A

Atlantic American’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Atlantic American (AAME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlantic American.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlantic American (AAME) operate in?

A

Atlantic American is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.