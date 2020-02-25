55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) climbed 79% to $2.38 S
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) climbed 33.6% to $5.57 after the company announced a global opioid settlement agreement that limits its payout to $1.6 billion and it also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) shares climbed 27.8% to $4.23 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) shares gained 25.1% to $19.36 after the company entered into definitive agreement for a going-private transaction.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) rose 18% to $2.7798.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) surged 16.7% to $9.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 16.4% to $4.5179 after the company announced it has entered into a collaboration framework agreement with the municipal government of Hefei, Anhui.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 14.7% to $5.31 after the company received new US patent for treatment of autism spectrum disorder w'ith purified cannabidiol.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) rose 14.6% to $8.74.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) surged 13.8% to $18.58.
- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) gained 11.8% to $34.22 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and announced the FDA clearance for its 80-Watt COOLIEF system.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 11.5% to $20.73 after the company announced it has released its mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine against the novel coronavirus, for human use.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 11.2% to $6.67.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) gained 10% to $5.84.
- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW) jumped 9.6% to $53.82 following upbeat quarterly results.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) shares rose 9.5% to $9.98 after the company issued preliminary Q4 sales guidance well above analyst estimates. Raymond James reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the stock.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) gained 8.9% to $4.7350.
- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) climbed 8.5% to $6.55 after gaining over 13% on Monday.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares rose 8.5% to $28.13.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) jumped 8.2% to $3.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) rose 7.8% to $106.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance on the higher end of analyst estimates.
- Opera Ltd (NASDAQ: OPRA) gained 6.7% to $7.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) rose 5.8% to $96.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) rose 5% to $62.10 after the company announced it has received FDA approval for its AB-rated generic version of ProAir HFA.
Losers
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares dipped 40% to $3.4299 on the heels of concerning FY19 and FY20 guidance. The company cited increased valuation of allowances for deferred tax assets, unfavorable macro trends in Brazil, China, US and Canada and a probe related to accounting of accounts payable and liabilities.
- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) fell 29% to $39.11 after the company reported Q4 results and announced plans to purchase Saba for $1.395 billion in cash and stock. RBC Capital and Mizuho downgraded the stock.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) fell 18.6% to $3.89 after the company released updated data from the Phase 2 study of its lead candidate DPX – Survivac in patients with advanced recurrent ovarian cancer, which showed that DPX-Survivac immunotherapy was active, durable and well tolerated.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) dropped 17.2% to $1.73.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares declined 16.8% to $2.0377 on a potential sell-off after the stock rallied approximately 27% yesterday.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares fell 16.6% to $13.00.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) fell 16.4% to $198.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company issued Q3 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) fell 16.1% to $38.38 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) fell 15.7% to $16.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) dropped 15% to $38.25 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak sales forecast.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) dipped 14.7% to $4.18. Acer Therapeutics said final data from Part B of its pivotal trial confirmed the bioavailability and bioequivalence of ACER-001 to Buphenyl. ACER-001 is a proprietary, taste-masked formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate, in development for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) fell 13% to $296.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) dropped 13% to $4.8050 following Q4 results.
- BWX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWXT) shares declined 12.9% to $60.44 following Q4 results.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares fell 11.7% to $64.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and Q4 comps were down 3.6% year over year. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dropped 11.6% to $2.2714 following downbeat sales.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 11.5% to $8.78 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 11.5% to $2.39.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 11% to $8.15 after surging 38.37% on Monday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) dipped 11% to $17.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped 10.6% to $85.39 after the company announced an $850 million notes offering.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 10.3% to $2.3950 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) dipped 10% to $17.00 after the company issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) dropped 10% to $75.82 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) fell 10% to $33.10 following Q4 results.
- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares declined 9.9% to $83.91 following Q4 results.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) fell 9.6% to $ 11.03.
- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) dipped 9.4% to $9.30 after reporting Q4 results.
- Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) shares declined 9.2% to $56.36 after the company posted Q4 results.
- Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) fell 9.2% to $44.78 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) shares tumbled 8.9% to $12.84.
