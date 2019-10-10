Market Overview

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2019 5:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares surged 34.4% to close at $1.72 on Wednesday after the company reported a $2 million buyback.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 20.4% to close at $5.50.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) jumped 18.6% to close at $5.22.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares jumped 17.6% to close at $4.34 on Wednesday.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) gained 14.2% to close at $5.39.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) surged 12.6% to close at $12.88.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) gained 11.5% to close at $9.50.
  • The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) climbed 10.7% to close at $20.62.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) jumped 10.6% to close at $8.26.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares gained 10.6% to close at $2.62.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) surged 9.9% to close at $3.79.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) rose 9.2% to close at $3.33.
  • Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) shares rose 9.1% to close at $83.84.
  • Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) rose 9.1% to close at $15.31.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 9.1% to close at $117.79. Macquarie upgraded Roku from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 8.4% to close at $2.59. Partners HealthCare and Precipio entered into a pathology services agreement.
  • Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares gained 8.1% to close at $43.46.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares surged 7.8% to close at $2.35.
  • Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) rose 7.4% to close at $21.98 after Sidoti & Co upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $26 per share.
  • American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) climbed 7.2% to close at $6.45 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $10 price target.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) gained 6.1% to close at $0.4051 in sympathy with the overall market on renewed optimism in the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.
  • Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) rose 6.1% to close at $8.36.
  • FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares rose 5% to close at $14.52. FireEye said it expects Q3 sales at or above the high end of prior guidance range of $217 million to $221 million. The company projects billings within prior guidance range of $245 million to $255 million.

Losers

  • James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares tumbled 22.6% to close at $37.88 on Wednesday after the company announced the early cancellation of insurance policies issued to its largest customer scheduled for Q3. The stock was also downgraded from a couple firms and lowered their price target.
  • Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares tumbled 19.4% to close at $10.30.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) dropped 11.9% to close at $5.43.
  • Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) fell 11.8% to close at $2.09.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) tumbled 10.6% to close at $5.99.
  • TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares declined 10.4% to close at $1.90.
  • NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) fell 10.4% to close at $25.54.
  • Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares declined 10.3% to close at $2.19.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 10% to close at $3.60.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) dropped 9.9% to close at $4.67 after Citigroup maintained a Sell rating on the company's stock and lowered the price target from $5 to $4.80. RPC is expected to release its Q3 financial results on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 before the market opens.
  • Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) fell 9.7% to close at $4.74.
  • Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) shares declined 9.2% to close at $19.11. Viela Bio said it has entered a collaboration agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for the development and commercialization of its inebilizumab, a humanized anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody, in nine Asian regions for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder as well as other potential future indications.
  • Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) dipped 9% to close at $4.16.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) dropped 9% to close at $18.75.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) tumbled 8.9% to close at $10.69.
  • Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) dropped 8.8% to close at $3.92.
  • Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) dropped 8.7% to close at $13.62.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares fell 8.5% to close at $10.09. The company late Tuesday announced organizational changes to implement an 'enhanced operating model' in order to achieve cost savings.
  • Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) dipped 8.5% to close at $4.33.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) dropped 8.4% to close at $5.12.
  • TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) fell 8.4% to close at $5.37 after TimkenSteel named Terry Dunlap as interim chief executive.
  • resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) declined 8.1% to close at $7.11.
  • Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) fell 8.1% to close at $7.93.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) dipped 7.6% to close at $6.79. DBV Technologies reported the pricing of $125 million (€114 million) global offering of ordinary shares, including in the form of American Depositary Shares.
  • Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) dropped 7.5% to close at $17.54 despite reporting strong Q3 earnings results.
  • Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) fell 7.4% to close at $8.79 after RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a price target of $10 per share.
  • Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) dropped 4.7% to close at $135.15 after Spruce Point Capital released a strong sell research opinion on the stock.

Posted-In: News Short Sellers Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

