50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares surged 34.4% to close at $1.72 on Wednesday after the company reported a $2 million buyback.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 20.4% to close at $5.50.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) jumped 18.6% to close at $5.22.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares jumped 17.6% to close at $4.34 on Wednesday.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) gained 14.2% to close at $5.39.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) surged 12.6% to close at $12.88.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) gained 11.5% to close at $9.50.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) climbed 10.7% to close at $20.62.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) jumped 10.6% to close at $8.26.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares gained 10.6% to close at $2.62.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) surged 9.9% to close at $3.79.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) rose 9.2% to close at $3.33.
- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) shares rose 9.1% to close at $83.84.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) rose 9.1% to close at $15.31.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 9.1% to close at $117.79. Macquarie upgraded Roku from Neutral to Outperform.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 8.4% to close at $2.59. Partners HealthCare and Precipio entered into a pathology services agreement.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares gained 8.1% to close at $43.46.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares surged 7.8% to close at $2.35.
- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) rose 7.4% to close at $21.98 after Sidoti & Co upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $26 per share.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) climbed 7.2% to close at $6.45 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $10 price target.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) gained 6.1% to close at $0.4051 in sympathy with the overall market on renewed optimism in the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.
- Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) rose 6.1% to close at $8.36.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares rose 5% to close at $14.52. FireEye said it expects Q3 sales at or above the high end of prior guidance range of $217 million to $221 million. The company projects billings within prior guidance range of $245 million to $255 million.
Losers
- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares tumbled 22.6% to close at $37.88 on Wednesday after the company announced the early cancellation of insurance policies issued to its largest customer scheduled for Q3. The stock was also downgraded from a couple firms and lowered their price target.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares tumbled 19.4% to close at $10.30.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) dropped 11.9% to close at $5.43.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) fell 11.8% to close at $2.09.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) tumbled 10.6% to close at $5.99.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares declined 10.4% to close at $1.90.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) fell 10.4% to close at $25.54.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares declined 10.3% to close at $2.19.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 10% to close at $3.60.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) dropped 9.9% to close at $4.67 after Citigroup maintained a Sell rating on the company's stock and lowered the price target from $5 to $4.80. RPC is expected to release its Q3 financial results on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 before the market opens.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) fell 9.7% to close at $4.74.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) shares declined 9.2% to close at $19.11. Viela Bio said it has entered a collaboration agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for the development and commercialization of its inebilizumab, a humanized anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody, in nine Asian regions for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder as well as other potential future indications.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) dipped 9% to close at $4.16.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) dropped 9% to close at $18.75.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) tumbled 8.9% to close at $10.69.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) dropped 8.8% to close at $3.92.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) dropped 8.7% to close at $13.62.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares fell 8.5% to close at $10.09. The company late Tuesday announced organizational changes to implement an 'enhanced operating model' in order to achieve cost savings.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) dipped 8.5% to close at $4.33.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) dropped 8.4% to close at $5.12.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) fell 8.4% to close at $5.37 after TimkenSteel named Terry Dunlap as interim chief executive.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) declined 8.1% to close at $7.11.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) fell 8.1% to close at $7.93.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) dipped 7.6% to close at $6.79. DBV Technologies reported the pricing of $125 million (€114 million) global offering of ordinary shares, including in the form of American Depositary Shares.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) dropped 7.5% to close at $17.54 despite reporting strong Q3 earnings results.
- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) fell 7.4% to close at $8.79 after RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a price target of $10 per share.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) dropped 4.7% to close at $135.15 after Spruce Point Capital released a strong sell research opinion on the stock.
