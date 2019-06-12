66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares climbed 36.1 percent to close at $10.14 on Tuesday after the company announced its subsidiary, Napo Therapeutics, will receive preclinical services from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop lechlemer, a drug for cholera indication.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares gained 35.7 percent to close at $9.50 on Tuesday. ContraVir issued press release highlighting publication of CRV431 data from experimental model of Hep B.
- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: HEB) gained 24.4 percent to close at $5.55.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) climbed 22.7 percent to close at $3.62.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) jumped 20 percent to close at $3.90.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) rose 18 percent to close at $7.49.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares surged 18 percent to close at $2.76.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 16.6 percent to close at $13.50 after receiving new US patent for treatment of autism spectrum disorder with cannabidiol.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) gained 13.8 percent to close at $14.69.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) climbed 13.1 percent to close at $3.98.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) rose 12.3 percent to close at $7.93.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) climbed 12.1 percent to close at $3.14.
- Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XYN) gained 11.6 percent to close at $3.38.
- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) climbed 10.9 percent to close at $29.90.
- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BFR) gained 10.8 percent to close at $10.57.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) jumped 10.1 percent to close at $10.24.
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) jumped 10 percent to close at $146.39 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from 29 cents per share to 32 cents per share.
- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) surged 9.5 percent to close at $29.62 after the company raised its second-quarter adjusted earnings per share guidance from 68 cents to 72-74 cents.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) surged 8.3 percent to close at $3.26.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 8.3 percent to close at $70.06 following news that Amazon will shut down its Amazon Restaurants business in the U.S.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares rose 8.2 percent to close at $3.69. Chico's FAS reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while comparable sales dropped 7.0 percent during the quarter. The company also lowered its full-year sales guidance.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) gained 8.1 percent to close at $6.00.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) gained 7.9 percent to close at $2.05. H.C. Wainwright upgraded Sesen Bio from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $1 to $3.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) surged 7.6 percent to close at $6.09.
- BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) surged 6.7 percent to close at $35.05 after the company announced proposed terms of its $300 million substantial issuer bid.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares rose 6.5 percent to close at $16.94 after gaining 3.52 percent on Monday.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares rose 5.5 percent to close at $4.61.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 5.5 percent to close at $4.4300 after the company reported the FDA clearance of IND for sleeping beauty TCR-T cell therapy trial at the NCI.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) gained 5.4 percent to close at $6.21.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares rose 5.4 percent to close at $4.5400.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 5.2 percent to close at $29.58.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares climbed 5.2 percent to close at $5.90.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) surged 5.1 percent to close at $45.29 after reporting Q4 results.
Losers
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) tumbled 45.5 percent to close at $6.05 on Tuesday after the company reported data from its Phase 2b study of Seladelpar in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Data showed reductions in liver fat were minimal and not significant compared to the placebo.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) fell 28.7 percent to close at $2.2100 after rising around 875 percent Monday after the company reached an agreement to sell its eye care product on Amazon.com.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) dropped 25.3 percent to close at $2.9000 after the company reported announced positive results Tuesday from the ORCA-1 dose-selection trial of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. The primary endpoint was the reduction in daily smoking, a self-reported measure. Across all treatment arms, subjects on cytisinicline experienced a 74-80-percent median reduction in the number of cigarettes smoked over a 25-day treatment period — compared to a 62-percent reduction in the placebo arms.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 25 percent to close at $126.04 after rising 21.24 percent on Monday. JP Morgan downgraded Beyond Meat from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $120 to $121.
- Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) dropped 23.2 percent to close at $30.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dropped 22.5 percent to close at $2.21 after the company signed an agreement to sell WDMK-FM Detroit and three translators to Beasley Broadcast Group for $13.5 million.
- Stellar Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 21.2 percent to close at $4.1000.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) dipped 20.9 percent to close at $2.38.
- GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 16.6 percent to close at $5.86 after falling 16.31 percent on Monday.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) dropped 15.3 percent to close at $22.26.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) fell 14.1 percent to close at $5.37.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) dipped 13.8 percent to close at $20.58.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) dropped 12.6 percent to close at $12.05.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares declined 12.1 percent to close at $2.77.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) fell 12 percent to close at $65.97.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares tumbled 11.9 percent to close at $2.74.
- Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) shares declined 11.9 percent to close at $12.12.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) dropped 10.8 percent to close at $3.23.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) dipped 10.8 percent to close at $2.90.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) dropped 10.7 percent to close at $3.50. OncoCyte is set to join the Russell 2000, Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes July 1.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares dipped 10.1 percent to close at $1.87.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) tumbled 10.1 percent to close at $8.77.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) fell 9.5 percent to close at $3.14.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares fell 9.1 percent to close at $60.03.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares fell 8.7 percent to close at $2.74 after jumping 16.28 percent on Monday.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) dropped 8.2 percent to close at $2.5700 following Q2 results.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares fell 7.5 percent to close at $1.8500.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) dropped 7.5 percent to close at $18.75.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) dipped 7.3 percent to close at $2.29.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares declined 6.8 percent to close at $13.19.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) tumbled 5.9 percent to close at $6.58 following reports indicating several US State Attorney Generals are preparing to file a lawsuit to block the proposed merger with T-Mobile.
- Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) fell 5.8 percent to close at $41.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales results.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) fell 5.8 percent to close at $40.06. HD Supply reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 forecast.
