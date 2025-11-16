Consumer Tech News (Nov 10-14): China Lifts Rare Earth Export Ban to U.S., Microsoft and Google Invest Billions in AI Data Centers & More

China has suspended its nearly year-long ban on exports of gallium, germanium, and antimony to the United States. The country’s Commerce Ministry broke the news on Sunday, following the recent “amazing meeting” between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Donald Trump has demanded that all air traffic controllers return to work as the nation’s aviation system endured another wave of mass flight cancellations, caused by staffing shortages due to the prolonged government shutdown.

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering regulations to limit the powers of proxy advisors like Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis.

Earnings & Monthly Update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) stock advanced on Monday after the company reported solid October financial results, underscoring continued momentum in advanced chip demand.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported quarterly losses of 12 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for losses of 13 cents, and, revenue came in at $177.05 million, which missed the Street estimate of $179.53 million.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) reported quarterly losses of three cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for losses of four cents and revenue came in at $1.94 million, which missed the Street estimate of $2.17 million.

CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.29 billion and adjusted loss of eight cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 37 cents per share.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) reported quarterly losses of 45 cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate for losses of 23 cents, and revenue came in at $14.73 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $19.93 million.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) reported third-quarter revenue of $155.05 million, beating the consensus estimate of $151.75 million and loss of three cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 11 cents per share.

PlayStation parent Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) posted stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter 2025 results, supported by steady PlayStation 5 demand and robust performance in its music and chip businesses.

Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) posted third-quarter revenue of $1.19 billion, up 20.6% year-over-year (Y/Y), driven by robust growth in online music services. Analysts had projected $1.11 billion.

Smartphones, Entertainment & Others

In a move that underscores its long-term vision, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to make strides in its decade-old satellite connectivity project. The tech giant is reportedly developing a range of innovative features to enhance its satellite services.

Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) has unveiled a lower-priced version of its flagship PlayStation 5, available exclusively in Japan.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stock gained after reports indicated the Chinese e-commerce juggernaut's restructuring of its mobile artificial intelligence app.

Semiconductor & Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly facing a shortage of 2-nanometer chip supply, with Apple having already booked more than half of the foundry’s 2026 capacity.

Taiwan strongly backs Taiwan Semiconductor first European chip plant, former president Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday during a visit to the fab site in Dresden, Germany.

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK: SFTBY) has raised over $15 billion by offloading its high-profile stakes in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) .

Yann LeCun, the chief artificial intelligence scientist at Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) , is reportedly planning to leave the company to establish his own startup.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has begun shipping qualification samples of its automotive Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.1 solution to customers worldwide.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) committed $10 billion to build an artificial intelligence data center along Portugal’s coast.

Microsoft is accelerating its data center expansion with the launch of an artificial intelligence “super factory” in Atlanta—a massive two-story complex designed to link seamlessly with similar hubs across its Fairwater network to deliver enormous computing power.

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earmarked 5.5 billion euros ($6.41 billion) for infrastructure and data center capacity in Germany.

Google has filed a lawsuit against a Chinese cybercriminal network for orchestrating extensive text-message phishing attacks.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) shares popped after the company said it expects a greater than 35% revenue compound annual growth rate over the next three to five years.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) announced a series of quantum computing milestones at its annual Quantum Developer Conference, underscoring progress toward achieving quantum advantage by 2026 and fault-tolerant quantum computing by 2029.

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) disclosed plans to cut about 10% of its workforce, roughly 2,000 employees, to redirect resources toward higher-growth areas.

Automotive

Tesla Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck, as well as the Model 3 program manager, announced his departure from the company amid poor sales figures.

Tesla stock fell after U.S. safety regulators announced a nationwide recall affecting thousands of the company's Powerwall 2 energy storage systems.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) has kicked off the production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, the company’s most affordable electric vehicle in the U.S.

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) and Coco Robotics, an autonomous delivery company, announced that they are expanding their partnership to scale robot-powered deliveries across Los Angeles, Chicago, and, for the first time, Miami.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas cautioned that AI-powered companionship apps may pose psychological risks as users increasingly immerse themselves in virtual relationships.