Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earmarked 5.5 billion euros ($6.41 billion) for infrastructure and data center capacity in Germany.

The plans include a new data center in Dietzenbach, close to Frankfurt, Reuters reported ahead of Google’s prepared statement.

Germany isn’t the only AI or data destination for Alphabet. The company is investing across multiple regions to boost energy capacity, cloud infrastructure, and workforce development.

In the U.S., it committed $25 billion to data center and AI infrastructure across the PJM Interconnection grid in the U.S. The investment included $3 billion to modernize hydropower plants in Pennsylvania.

In India, Google is investing $6 billion to build a 1-gigawatt data center in Visakhapatnam, allocating $2 billion for renewable power generation.

In the U.K., Google launched a new data center in Waltham Cross as part of a 5 billion pounds (~$6.8 billion) investment to support AI and cloud services, create 8,000 jobs annually, and achieve 95% carbon-free operations by 2026 through a partnership with Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL).

Alphabet stock gained over 52% year-to-date.

Alphabet reported a 16% growth in third-quarter revenue to a record $102.3 billion. Gains in digital advertising and cloud computing drove the growth. Net income surged 33% to about $35 billion.

Google's cloud division posted $15.2 billion in revenue, up 34% from last year, as AI demand accelerated data center expansion. Alphabet raised its 2025 capital expenditure forecast to between $91 billion and $93 billion to support AI development. That’s up from $52.5 billion in 2024.

Price Action: GOOGL stock was trading lower by 0.45% to $288.72 at last check on Tuesday.

