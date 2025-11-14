Taiwan Semiconductor's Germany Chip Plant Moves Forward With Full Support From Taiwan

Taiwan strongly backs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (NYSE:TSM) first European chip plant, former president Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday during a visit to the fab site in Dresden, Germany.

Tsai said Taiwan believes in the Dresden project as deeply as it believes in Taiwan Semiconductor itself after European Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. president Christian Koitzsch welcomed her to "Silicon Saxony." She received a briefing from Koitzsch and Taiwan Semiconductor Europe general counsel Gunnar Thomas, then met Taiwanese engineers to hear about construction progress and life in Germany, the Taipei Times reported on Thursday.

She encouraged the engineers to keep working hard abroad while staying connected to home, presenting them with Taiwan-shaped pins.

European Semiconductor Manufacturing — a joint venture between Taiwan Semiconductor, Bosch, Infineon Technologies AG (OTC:IFNNY) , and NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) — began construction last August and plans to launch operations in 2027. Dresden officials said the fab represents the city's largest semiconductor investment ever and is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs.

Dresden Mayor Dirk Hilbert said the city is accelerating infrastructure upgrades and services to help incoming workers feel at home as Silicon Saxony's fast-growing semiconductor hub faces rising demand for skilled talent.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor has launched U.S. production of Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) first Blackwell wafer, marking a major step in strengthening America's AI chip manufacturing. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang visited Taiwan Semiconductor's Phoenix fab to celebrate the start of volume output and signed the inaugural wafer, underscoring growing U.S. supply-chain security. The Arizona facility is now producing advanced 2nm–4nm chips for AI, telecom, and high-performance computing, including processors that will power Nvidia's next-generation AI systems.

Price Action: TSM stock traded lower by 2.01% to $276.55 in premarket trading at last check on Friday.

