Micron's New Chip Aims To Make In-Car AI And Safety Alerts Twice As Fast

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has begun shipping qualification samples of its automotive Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.1 solution to customers worldwide.

Designed to deliver a bandwidth of 4.2 gigabytes per second—twice that of its predecessor—the new UFS 4.1 enables faster AI data access, powering advanced in-cabin features such as voice assistants, personalized infotainment, and safety alerts, while supporting advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous systems through rapid data capture from cameras, lidar, and radar sensors.

It marks the company’s move to unlock data speed and reliability for next-generation vehicles.

Built with Micron's ninth-generation 3D NAND flash technology, the automotive UFS 4.1 delivers higher performance, capacity, and endurance to meet rigorous automotive standards such as AEC-Q104, setting a new industry benchmark for AI-enabled mobility.

Micron stock gained 181% year-to-date, driven by demand for memory chips amid the AI boom, especially in data centers.

In October, Micron began shipping customer samples of its 192GB SOCAMM2 (small-outline compression-attached memory modules), built to accelerate the adoption of low-power memory in AI data centers.

As AI innovation accelerates, data centers are turning to energy-efficient infrastructure, and Micron—working with Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) —has led the development of low-power server memory over the past five years.

Price Action: MU stock is trading lower by 3.36% to $236.67 at last check on Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock