AST SpaceMobile Stock Wobbles After Missing Q3 Estimates

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares fell after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell, missing analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: AST SpaceMobile reported quarterly losses of 45 cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate for losses of 23 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $14.73 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $19.93 million.

AST reported adjusted operating expenses for the third quarter of $67.7 million, an increase of $16 million as compared to $51.7 million in the second quarter of 2025 due to a $7.6 million increase in adjusted engineering services costs, a $5.5 million increase in cost of gateway deliveries and a $3.8 million increase in adjusted general and administrative costs.

“AST SpaceMobile continues to lead the direct-to-device space-based cellular broadband industry,” commented Abel Avellan, CEO of AST SpaceMobile.

“During the past few months, commercial activity has significantly accelerated, demonstrating the robust demand for our solution across the ecosystem,” Avellan added.

Outlook: AST SpaceMobile reaffirmed second-half 2025 revenue guidance of between $50 million and $75 million.

ASTS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, AST SpaceMobile stock was up 1.11% at $69.46 in extended trading on Monday.

