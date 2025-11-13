Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell Thursday after U.S. safety regulators announced a nationwide recall affecting thousands of the company’s Powerwall 2 energy storage systems.

Officials warned that specific units pose overheating and fire risks that could endanger consumers and damage property.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission disclosed the recall of certain Tesla Powerwall 2 AC battery systems, citing hazardous battery behavior identified in recent evaluations.

Recall Ordered Over Fire Hazards

The agency said lithium-ion cells inside specific Powerwall 2 units may fail under normal operation.

Regulators reported that malfunctioning systems could overheat, emit smoke or ignite, creating serious fire and burn dangers for homeowners.

The recall covers roughly 10,500 units distributed across the United States.

Officials said the affected batteries were sold online through Tesla’s website and installed by certified providers between late 2020 and the end of 2022.

Regulators documented 22 overheating events associated with the systems. The reports included several cases of smoke and five incidents involving flames, which caused minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Immediate Steps for Owners

The agency instructed customers to check their Tesla app to confirm whether their system is included.

Tesla remotely discharged energy from impacted systems when connected online, a temporary measure intended to prevent elevated temperatures.

The recall notice states that all affected batteries must be replaced. Tesla manufactured the units in the United States.

Price Action: TSLA shares were trading lower by 6.25% to $403.70 at last check Thursday.

