Apple's Satellite-Powered Features for iPhones: A Journey Spanning Over A Decade

In a move that underscores its long-term vision, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to make strides in its decade-old satellite connectivity project. The tech giant is reportedly developing a range of innovative features to enhance its satellite services.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest "Power On” report revealed that Apple’s satellite journey began approximately ten years ago when it brought onboard two leading satellite engineers from Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

The initial vision was to replace conventional cellular networks with satellite connectivity, enabling iPhones to directly link with space-based networks. However, this ambitious plan proved impractical, leading Apple to opt for a more achievable yet revolutionary approach: Emergency SOS via Satellite.

Following the launch of this feature with the iPhone 14 in 2022, Apple has gradually expanded its satellite services. The company introduced roadside assistance via AAA for stranded drivers in 2023 and recently allowed users to send and receive text messages in remote locations.

These services are overseen by Apple’s Satellite Connectivity Group (SCG), under the leadership of Mike Trela, a senior director in its hardware engineering department, writes Gurman.

Apple’s satellite services connect compatible iPhones and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to a satellite network operated by Globalstar Inc. (NYSE:GSAT). The company has contemplated extending this feature to iPads via its new in-house modems, but there are no immediate plans for this.

Despite the evolving competitive landscape, with Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., the parent company of Starlink, emerging as a significant player in satellite communications, Apple remains committed to its satellite vision.

The company is reportedly working on a range of additional features, including a satellite framework for third-party apps, satellite-powered maps, enhanced messaging capabilities, and “natural usage” improvements.

However, the rapidly changing industry dynamics could necessitate a shift in Apple’s strategy. For instance, Globalstar is reportedly considering a sale, with SpaceX being a potential buyer.

Despite these industry shifts, Apple remains steadfast in its pursuit of its satellite vision, conceived over a decade ago.

