SoftBank Offloads $15 Billion Nvidia And T-Mobile Stakes To Fund AI Push

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK: SFTBY) has raised over $15 billion by offloading its high-profile stakes in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), as detailed in its fiscal second-quarter earnings report.

SoftBank Sells NVDA, TMUS To Fund AI Push

These sales are part of a continued financing initiative for large-scale investments, most notably its massive follow-on commitment to ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

The Japanese conglomerate sold its entire stake in U.S. chip designer Nvidia in October. This complete sale of 32.1 million shares, held by both SBG and its asset management subsidiary, fetched about $5.83 billion.

During the six months ending Sept. 30, 2025, it also completed a partial sale of its T-Mobile stake. This involved 40.2 million shares and fetched $9.17 billion in proceeds.

The earnings report highlights that the company obtained an $8.5 billion bridge loan for the first closing of its OpenAI investment in April 2025.

With a second closing for an additional $22.5 billion investment in OpenAI planned for December 2025 and a $6.5 billion bridge loan arranged for the acquisition of Ampere, these multibillion-dollar sales provide critical capital for SoftBank’s deepening pivot into artificial intelligence.

Nvidia Soars Over 43% In 2025

NVDA closed 5.79% higher at $199.05 apiece on Monday. However, it fell by 1.58% in premarket on Tuesday. The stock has advanced 43.92% year-to-date, and it has fallen 37.03% over the year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

TMUS, on the other hand, was 0.79% higher in premarket on Tuesday. The stock has declined 6.22% YTD and 13.62% over the year.

T-Mobile maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

