Miami Gets Robot Deliveries As DoorDash Pushes Into More Cities

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) and Coco Robotics, an autonomous delivery company, announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to scale robot-powered deliveries across Los Angeles, Chicago, and, for the first time, Miami.

The expansion adds grocery and everyday essentials to the range of products delivered through Coco’s autonomous fleet on the DoorDash platform, the companies said.

Coco’s robots are now handling select deliveries from DoorDash’s DashMart stores, which provide groceries, retail goods, and household essentials.

DashMart locations also enable DoorDash’s new Fulfillment Services model, helping retailers expand product reach and visibility.

With the expanded partnership, Coco will deliver for national grocers and major retailers for the first time through this service.

The Miami rollout extends Coco Robotics and DoorDash’s growing autonomous delivery partnership, which began this year in Los Angeles and Chicago.

After completing more than 14,000 successful DashMart pilot deliveries, the companies are scaling the program to reach more customers.

Coco’s robots provide an efficient, sustainable way to deliver groceries and essentials, supporting DoorDash’s multi-modal strategy that blends Dashers, drones, and robots to meet demand, cut emissions, and reduce congestion.

Coco Robotics has completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries and is rapidly growing its fleet through a capital-efficient model.

The company expects to deploy more than 10,000 robots in 2026, leveraging research-driven progress across millions of urban delivery miles while expanding its international footprint.

Zach Rash, co-founder and CEO of Coco Robotics, stated, “These new deliveries through DashMart further strengthen our partnership with DoorDash and reflect the growing need for autonomous delivery solutions to keep up with demand across all types of goods.”

“Through DoorDash Labs, we’re advancing autonomous solutions that help us serve even more consumers and merchants with new, innovative delivery options,” said Harrison Shih, Head of Product for DoorDash Labs.

Price Action: DASH shares were trading lower by 0.17% to $196.85 at last check Thursday.

