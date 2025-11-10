Plug Power Stock Mostly Flat After Mixed Q3 Earnings Report

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares fell after the company released a mixed third-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Plug Power reported quarterly losses of 12 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for losses of 13 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $177.05 million, which missed the Street estimate of $179.53 million by 1.38 percent. This is a 1.91 percent increase over sales of $173.730 million the same period last year.

GenEco electrolyzer revenue totaled approximately $65 million for the quarter, a 46% sequential increase over the second quarter of 2025 and a 13% increase year-over-year.

“Plug continues to execute, follow through on its commitments, and prove the viability of hydrogen at scale,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power.

“This was a strong quarter that demonstrates Plug’s global growth and commercial traction,” said Jose Luis Crespo, president and incoming CEO.

“Our revenue performance reflects accelerating customer adoption and sets a solid foundation to meet our year-end goals as we continue driving the hydrogen economy forward,” Crespo added.

PLUG Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Plug Power stock was up 0.78% at $2.58 in extended trading on Monday.

