PlayStation parent Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) posted stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, supported by steady PlayStation 5 demand and robust performance in its music and chip businesses.

Revenue, Earnings Beat Expectations

Sony’s consolidated sales rose 5% year-on-year to $21.09 billion (3.11 trillion Japanese yen), exceeding analyst expectations of $20.04 billion.

Earnings came in at 35 cents (51.71 yen) per share, above consensus forecasts of 33 cents.

The company also unveiled a share repurchase program of up to 100 billion yen, underscoring management’s confidence in execution.

Segment Performance

Sony’s Game & Network Services division—home to the PlayStation platform—generated 1.11 trillion yen in revenue, up 4% from a year ago. Operating income increased 13% to 120.4 billion yen, aided by higher PS5 unit sales.

The company sold 3.9 million PS5 consoles during the quarter, up from 3.8 million a year ago and 2.5 million in the previous quarter.

The Music segment delivered robust momentum, with revenue up 21% to 542.4 billion yen and operating income rising 28% to 115.4 billion yen.

The Pictures business posted a 3% decline in revenue to 346.0 billion yen, while operating income dropped 25% to 13.9 billion yen.

Revenue in Entertainment, Technology & Services fell 7% to 575.7 billion yen, with operating income sliding 13% to 61.0 billion yen.

Sony’s Imaging & Sensing Solutions unit posted strong momentum, with revenue climbing 15% to 614.6 billion yen and operating income soaring 50% to 138.3 billion yen.

Consolidated operating income increased 10% to 429 billion yen, driven primarily by strong results in the I&SS division. Net income rose 7% to 311.4 billion yen. Sony ended September with 1.5 trillion yen in cash and equivalents.

Outlook

Sony raised its fiscal 2025 revenue forecast to $82.76 billion (12.0 trillion yen) from $81.8 billion (11.7 trillion yen), ahead of the $81.05 billion Wall Street consensus.

Operating income expectations were lifted to 1.43 trillion yen from 1.33 trillion yen.

The estimated impact of the additional U.S. tariffs on operating income is expected to decrease 20 billion yen from the previous forecast to 50 billion yen, the company said.

Price Action: SONY stock was trading higher by 4.61% to $29.26 at last check Monday.

