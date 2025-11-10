Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) reported financial results for the third quarter after the market close on Monday. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

RKLB stock is showing exceptional strength. View the charts here.

Q3 Highlights: Rocket Lab reported third-quarter revenue of $155.05 million, beating the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. The end-to-end space company reported a third-quarter loss of three cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 11 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Rocket Lab said it secured 17 Electron launch contracts in the quarter. The company expects to surpass its previous annual launch record in the fourth quarter and remains on track to close out the year with more than 20 launches.

“This past quarter we’ve once again delivered record revenue of $155m at record GAAP gross margin of 37%, and a new annual launch record is just days away,” said Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab.

“With progress across our major space systems programs, record backlog of contracts for our launch services business, and well-timed, strategic M&A in growth areas that are well-aligned with next-generation defense programs like Golden Dome and the Space Development Agency’s future constellations, our momentum is strong and we’re poised to deliver long-term exciting growth.”

Rocket Lab ended the period with approximately $807.88 million in total cash and cash equivalents.

What’s Next: Rocket Lab expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $170 million and $180 million versus estimates of $171.80 million. The company anticipates an adjusted EBITDA loss of $23 million to $29 million in the final quarter of the year.

Rocket Lab said its new medium-lift reusable Neutron rocket will arrive at Launch Complex 3 in the first quarter of 2026, with its first launch expected “thereafter.”

Rocket Lab executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 8.30% in after-hours, trading at $56.21 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: courtesy of Rocket Lab.