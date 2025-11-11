Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) committed $10 billion to build an artificial intelligence data center along Portugal's coast.

The company is developing the data center park in Sines — about 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of Lisbon — in partnership with Portuguese developer Start Campus and British startup Nscale. Microsoft President Brad Smith revealed the funding plans to local newspaper Jornal de Negócios during the Web Summit in Lisbon, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Also Read: Nvidia Rallies As Microsoft Expands AI Infrastructure In Middle East With US Backing

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the investment amount but declined to provide further details. A Start Campus representative said the $10 billion figure reflects ongoing discussions about the project's next development phase, following the March opening of the first of six planned buildings.

In October, Microsoft signed a multi-year agreement to lease capacity at the Sines site as part of its broader push to expand computing infrastructure and meet soaring demand for AI services. To address capacity constraints, Microsoft has recently partnered with several "neocloud" providers — companies specializing in high-performance cloud computing — including CoreWeave Inc. and Nebius Group NV. The company also plans to lease capacity from Nscale in Norway and the UK.

Microsoft stock gained over 20% year-to-date.

Based on the internal comments, Microsoft is actively pursuing AI “self-sufficiency” to unlock value.

AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman stated the company is investing in its own proprietary chip infrastructure to build “world-class” models in-house. This strategy aims to reduce Microsoft’s dependency on any single partner, including OpenAI.

The company is now using a mix of in-house models, third-party partnerships (like Anthropic’s Claude), and open-source solutions.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives stated that Azure’s strength was “front and center” in the quarter and that the “AI Revolution hits next gear.” He highlighted fiscal year 2026 will be the “true inflection year” for AI growth, potentially pushing the company toward a $5 trillion valuation.

Price Action: MSFT shares were trading lower by 0.30% to $504.46 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock