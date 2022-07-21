Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's trading, 50 companies set new 52-week lows.

52-Week Highlights:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was AT&T T .

Altamira Therapeutics CYTO was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

LumiraDx LMDX made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 21.33% to reach its 52-week low.

PB Bankshares PBBK 's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.08% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday are as follows:

Newmont NEM stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.53. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $32.24. Shares traded up 1.5%.

Healthcare Realty Trust HR stock set a new 52-week low of $23.28 on Thursday, moving down 0.78%.

Telephone and Data TDS shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.76 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.19%.

YPF YPF stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.83. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.

Healthcare Services Group HCSG shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.49 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.85%.

CC Neuberger Principal PRPB shares set a new yearly low of $7.86 this morning. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.

Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL shares moved down 2.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.76, drifting down 2.84%.

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.06. The stock was down 5.48% on the session.

Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.67.

Industrial Logistics ILPT shares set a new 52-week low of $9.37. The stock traded down 1.02%.

Banco Macro BMA shares were down 2.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.71.

Microvast Holdings MVST stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving down 4.91%.

Cardlytics CDLX shares fell to $13.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.09%.

Traeger COOK shares hit a yearly low of $3.55. The stock was down 7.22% on the session.

LumiraDx LMDX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 21.33% for the day.

Cazoo Gr CZOO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.53. Shares traded down 6.37%.

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock set a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Thursday, moving up 0.93%.

Waldencast Acquisition WALD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.16. Shares traded down 7.89%.

Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE shares set a new yearly low of $11.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.

Inventiva IVA stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.76. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares were down 4.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.56.

Meihua International MHUA shares hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.

Grupo Supervielle SUPV shares were down 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.22.

American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares fell to $7.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.88%.

CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN stock drifted down 2.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.45.

FingerMotion FNGR shares hit a yearly low of $1.13. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.

Golden Minerals AUMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.29 and moving down 0.81%.

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday, moving down 9.35%.

PB Bankshares PBBK stock drifted up 0.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.45.

Larimar Therapeutics LRMR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.85. The stock traded down 2.11%.

Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock set a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Thursday, moving down 7.31%.

Vascular Biogenics VBLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.37 and moving down 10.75%.

Alterity Therapeutics ATHE stock hit $0.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.23%.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock traded down 2.81%.

Ontrak OTRK shares made a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.72% for the day.

Cohen & Co COHN shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.64 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.16%.

Assure Hldgs IONM stock drifted down 1.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.

ContraFect CFRX shares moved down 1.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38, drifting down 1.9%.

Siyata Mobile SYTA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock traded down 3.24%.

Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Thursday, moving down 1.8%.

