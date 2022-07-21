ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 12:53 PM | 6 min read

 

During Thursday's trading, 50 companies set new 52-week lows.

52-Week Highlights:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was AT&T T.
  • Altamira Therapeutics CYTO was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • LumiraDx LMDX made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 21.33% to reach its 52-week low.
  • PB Bankshares PBBK's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.08% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday are as follows:

  • Newmont NEM stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.53. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals WPM stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $32.24. Shares traded up 1.5%.
  • Healthcare Realty Trust HR stock set a new 52-week low of $23.28 on Thursday, moving down 0.78%.
  • Telephone and Data TDS shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.76 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.19%.
  • YPF YPF stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.83. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.
  • Healthcare Services Group HCSG shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.49 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.85%.
  • CC Neuberger Principal PRPB shares set a new yearly low of $7.86 this morning. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL shares moved down 2.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.76, drifting down 2.84%.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.06. The stock was down 5.48% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.67.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT shares set a new 52-week low of $9.37. The stock traded down 1.02%.
  • Banco Macro BMA shares were down 2.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.71.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving down 4.91%.
  • Cardlytics CDLX shares fell to $13.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.09%.
  • Traeger COOK shares hit a yearly low of $3.55. The stock was down 7.22% on the session.
  • LumiraDx LMDX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 21.33% for the day.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.53. Shares traded down 6.37%.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock set a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Thursday, moving up 0.93%.
  • Waldencast Acquisition WALD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.16. Shares traded down 7.89%.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE shares set a new yearly low of $11.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
  • Inventiva IVA stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.76. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares were down 4.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.56.
  • Meihua International MHUA shares hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
  • Grupo Supervielle SUPV shares were down 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.22.
  • American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares fell to $7.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.88%.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN stock drifted down 2.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.45.
  • FingerMotion FNGR shares hit a yearly low of $1.13. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
  • Golden Minerals AUMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.29 and moving down 0.81%.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday, moving down 9.35%.
  • PB Bankshares PBBK stock drifted up 0.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.45.
  • Larimar Therapeutics LRMR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.85. The stock traded down 2.11%.
  • Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock set a new 52-week low of $1.92 on Thursday, moving down 7.31%.
  • Vascular Biogenics VBLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.37 and moving down 10.75%.
  • Alterity Therapeutics ATHE stock hit $0.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.23%.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock traded down 2.81%.
  • Ontrak OTRK shares made a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.72% for the day.
  • Cohen & Co COHN shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.64 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.16%.
  • Assure Hldgs IONM stock drifted down 1.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.
  • ContraFect CFRX shares moved down 1.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38, drifting down 1.9%.
  • Siyata Mobile SYTA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock traded down 3.24%.
  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Thursday, moving down 1.8%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

