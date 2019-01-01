QQQ
Range
14.06 - 14.06
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/3.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.5 - 15.54
Mkt Cap
38.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.06
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
2.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
PB Bankshares Inc follows a community bank model and provides multiple services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It operates more than 200 branches in Texas, most of them around the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, and Austin metropolitan areas.

PB Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PB Bankshares (PBBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PB Bankshares (NASDAQ: PBBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PB Bankshares's (PBBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PB Bankshares (PBBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PB Bankshares

Q

Current Stock Price for PB Bankshares (PBBK)?

A

The stock price for PB Bankshares (NASDAQ: PBBK) is $13.97 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does PB Bankshares (PBBK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PB Bankshares.

Q

When is PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) reporting earnings?

A

PB Bankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PB Bankshares (PBBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PB Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does PB Bankshares (PBBK) operate in?

A

PB Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.