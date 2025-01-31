Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Novartis NVS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $12.77 billion.

• Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Dorian LPG LPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $89.89 million.

• Piper Sandler PIPR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.96 per share on revenue of $452.49 million.

• WisdomTree WT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $111.06 million.

• RBC Bearings RBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $394.43 million.

• OneMain Holdings OMF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• W.W. Grainger GWW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.74 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.

• Virtus Inv VRTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.66 per share on revenue of $214.69 million.

• Eaton Corp ETN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion.

• Imperial Oil IMO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $13.18 billion.

• First Hawaiian FHB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $203.83 million.

• Broadridge Financial Soln BR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Vestis VSTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $688.89 million.

• Exxon Mobil XOM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $88.23 billion.

• Revvity RVTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $730.10 million.

• Janus Henderson Group JHG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $683.02 million.

• Church & Dwight Co CHD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Aon AON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• Badger Meter BMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $201.60 million.

• Franklin Resources BEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Autoliv ALV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• LyondellBasell Industries LYB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $9.49 billion.

• Phillips 66 PSX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $35.07 billion.

• Chevron CVX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $48.68 billion.

• Charter Communications CHTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.18 per share on revenue of $13.89 billion.

• Brookfield Business BBUC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Brookfield Bus Partners BBU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Brookfield Renewable BEPC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Brookfield Renewable BEP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• ArcBest ARCB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Gentex GNTX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $598.58 million.

• AbbVie ABBV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $14.81 billion.

• Banco De Chile BCH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $804.00 billion.

• Booz Allen Hamilton BAH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Colgate-Palmolive CL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $5.05 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

