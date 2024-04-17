Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• ASML Holding ASML is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion.
• VinFast Auto VFS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Prologis PLD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
• Abbott Laboratories ABT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $9.89 billion.
• First Horizon FHN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $809.71 million.
• U.S. Bancorp USB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $6.72 billion.
• Travelers Companies TRV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $10.49 billion.
• BankUnited BKU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $240.01 million.
• Citizens Financial Group CFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Exela Technologies XELA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Home Bancorp HBCP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $28.45 million.
• Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $122.32 million.
• Las Vegas Sands LVS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
• Cohen & Steers CNS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $127.43 million.
• Kinder Morgan KMI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.
• Brandywine Realty Tr BDN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $129.70 million.
• First Industrial Realty FR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $161.53 million.
• Equifax EFX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• Alcoa AA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
• Rexford Industrial Realty REXR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $207.33 million.
• Triumph Financial TFIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $106.01 million.
• SL Green Realty SLG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $158.04 million.
• Old Second Bancorp OSBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $69.80 million.
• Great Southern Bancorp GSBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $47.52 million.
• Synovus Finl SNV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $548.06 million.
• F N B FNB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $407.30 million.
• Liberty Energy LBRT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• Discover Finl DFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.
• Bank OZK OZK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $397.07 million.
• CSX CSX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
• Wintrust Finl WTFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $579.20 million.
• Banner BANR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $135.76 million.
• Martin Midstream Partners MMLP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $197.40 million.
• Crown Castle CCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
• Marten Transport MRTN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $272.17 million.
