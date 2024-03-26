Cannabis Stock Movers For March 26, 2024

GAINERS:
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 72.31% at $0.04
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 19.81% at $1.27
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 18.71% at $7.36
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 16.67% at $0.00035
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 15.14% at $0.04
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 13.29% at $1.96
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 13.21% at $0.02
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 12.77% at $0.02
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 11.41% at $2.83
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 11.25% at $0.02
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 11.11% at $0.01
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.12% at $0.18
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 7.91% at $2.32
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed up 7.42% at $2.75
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 6.44% at $0.54
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 6.43% at $2.65
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 6.17% at $0.04
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.95% at $2.67
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 5.20% at $14.17
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 3.80% at $0.07
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 3.75% at $1.07
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.32% at $7.16
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 3.11% at $0.00
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 3.03% at $0.01
LOSERS:
- Beleave BLEVF shares closed down 99.96% at $0.00
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 18.84% at $0.00
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 12.56% at $0.04
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 9.09% at $0.01
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 6.38% at $0.09
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 4.38% at $0.78
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 3.64% at $0.21
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.45% at $0.26
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 3.39% at $0.28
