The Daily Biotech Pulse: Breakthrough Device Designation For Neuronetics, AbbVie Receives European Label Expansion, AstraZeneca Flunks Late-Stage Study

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech stocks that hit hit 52-week highs March 5.)

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS)

(NYSE: RCUS) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCT)

(NASDAQ: ARCT) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)

(NASDAQ: BMRN) Centogene NV (NASDAQ: CNTG)

(NASDAQ: CNTG) Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE)

(NASDAQ: CUE) Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV)

(NASDAQ: FTSV) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO)

(NASDAQ: INO) Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM)

(NASDAQ: MTEM) Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA)

(NASDAQ: NTRA) Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) (Piper Sandler lifted the price target for the shares from $7 to $11)

(NASDAQ: OCUL) (Piper Sandler lifted the price target for the shares from $7 to $11) Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) (announced plans to launch a COVID-19 test service)

(NYSE: DGX) (announced plans to launch a COVID-19 test service) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN)

(NASDAQ: REGN) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX)

(NASDAQ: SNDX) Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks that hit 52-week lows March 5.)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX)

(NASDAQ: ALDX) AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO)

(NASDAQ: ANGO) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ: ANIP)

(NASDAQ: ANIP) Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU)

(NASDAQ: AYTU) Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC)

(NASDAQ: CELC) Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI)

(NASDAQ: CEMI) Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX)

(NASDAQ: EGRX) Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR)

(NASDAQ: EIGR) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLV)

(NASDAQ: ENLV) Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN)

(NASDAQ: EVGN) EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS)

(NASDAQ: EXAS) Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS)

(NYSE: GKOS) Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH)

(NASDAQ: LNTH) Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL)

(NASDAQ: MYL) Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO)

(NASDAQ: NURO) Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO)

(NASDAQ: ORGO) Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX)

(NASDAQ: OFIX) Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) (went public last week)

(NASDAQ: PASG) (went public last week) Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE)

(NASDAQ: PTE) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN)

(NASDAQ: SSKN) SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) (reacted to first-quarter results)

(NASDAQ: SRDX) (reacted to first-quarter results) T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO)

(NASDAQ: TTOO) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS)

Stocks In Focus

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi Flunks Late-Stage Study In Advanced Bladder Cancer

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) said a late stage trial that evaluated Imfinzi and Imfinzi plus tremelimumab in unresectable, Stage IV bladder cancer did not meet the primary endpoints of improving overall survival versus standard-of-care chemotherapy for Imfinzi monotherapy in patients whose tumor cells and/or tumor-infiltrating immune cells express high levels of PD-L1, or for Imfinzi plus tremelimumab in patients regardless of their PD-L1 expression.

In premarket trading, the shares were slipping 1.65% to $47.58.

AbbVie Gets Label Expansion For Shorter-Duration Maviret Course In Hepatitis C

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) said the European Commission has approved a change to the marketing authorization for Maviret to shorten once-daily treatment duration from 12 weeks to eight weeks in treatment-naïve, compensated cirrhotic, chronic hepatitis C patients with genotype 3 infection.

"A shorter treatment duration means that more patients with HCV can be treated with an 8-week course of MAVIRET in the absence of initial tests to determine their genotype or degree of fibrosis or cirrhosis," Janet Hammond, vice president of generic medicines and the virology therapeutic area at AbbVie, said in a statement.

Maviret is a collaboration with Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA).

Neuronetics System Receives Breakthrough Device Designation

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) said the FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System for the treatment of bipolar depression.

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, according to the company, is the market leader in transcranial magnetic stimulation, a non-invasive form of neuromodulation, and has been approved for unipolar major depression.

The stock was trading 40.22% higher at $3.80 at the time of publication in Friday's premarket session.

Silk Road Medical Shares Uplist To Nasdaq Global Select Market

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) said its common stock has been approved for uplisting to the Nasdaq Global Select Market and will continue to trade under its current ticker symbol, "SILK." The company went public in April 2019.

Earnings

Oncology-focused biopharma Arcus Biosciences' fourth-quarter revenue rose from $1.6 million in 2018 to $9.8 million in 2019. The net loss per share widened from 28 cents to 38 cents, which was narrower than the consensus loss estimate of 51 cents per share. Cash, cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities stood at $188.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2019 compared with $259.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2018.

In premarket trading Friday, Arcus shares were rising 4.06% to $20.

Enzo Biochem, Inc.'s (NYSE: ENZ) fiscal second-quarter revenue edged up from $19.3 million in 2019 to $19.4 million in 2020. The non-GAAP loss narrowed from 18 cents per share to 12 cents per share.

The shares were ripping 50.44% higher to $3.40 in Friday's premarket session.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) reported revenue of $500,000 and a loss of 15 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2019 versus no revenue and a loss of $2.24 per share one year ago.

Eton shares were advancing 6.12% to $5.90 in premarket trading Friday.

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) reported a decline in its fourth-quarter revenue from $4 million in 2018 to $2.8 million in 2019.

The net loss widened from $6.41 million to $7.9 million. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $17.3 million compared to $16.5 million at the end of fiscal year 2018.

In premarket trading Friday, BioNano shares were down 24.78% at 85 cents.

On The Radar

Earnings

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BPTH) (before the market open) Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: DRAD) (before the market open) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) (before the market open)

