AbbVie Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 07, 2020 8:11am   Comments
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.21 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.19. This is a 16.32% increase over earnings of $1.9 per share from the same period last year.

AbbVie reported quarterly sales of $8.704 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.7 billion. This is a 4.8% increase over sales of $8.305 billion in the same period last year.

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Assertio To Sell Opioid Pain Drug, Milestone Payment For Aduro, Myriad Genetics CEO Resigns

The company also issued fiscal year 2020 EPS guidance above analyst estimates and sales. AbbVie sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS $9.61-$9.71 versus the $9.48 estimate and sales growth at ~8%.

AbbVie shares were trading up 3.2% at $90 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $91.99 and a 52-week low of $62.66.

