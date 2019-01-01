NeuroMetrix Inc is a commercial-stage healthcare company. Its core business activities are integrated with in-house capabilities spanning product development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and compliance, sales and marketing, and customer support. The company produces bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The product line of the company includes Wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and Point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests. The company operates in a single segment of being Medical equipment and consumables.