Range
3.85 - 4.3
Vol / Avg.
166.1K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.58 - 38.75
Mkt Cap
29.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.95
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
NeuroMetrix Inc is a commercial-stage healthcare company. Its core business activities are integrated with in-house capabilities spanning product development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and compliance, sales and marketing, and customer support. The company produces bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The product line of the company includes Wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and Point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests. The company operates in a single segment of being Medical equipment and consumables.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.150
REV1.820M

NeuroMetrix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NeuroMetrix (NURO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NeuroMetrix's (NURO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NeuroMetrix (NURO) stock?

A

The latest price target for NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) was reported by Rodman & Renshaw on June 28, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting NURO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.64% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NeuroMetrix (NURO)?

A

The stock price for NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) is $4.22 last updated Today at 8:08:57 PM.

Q

Does NeuroMetrix (NURO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NeuroMetrix.

Q

When is NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) reporting earnings?

A

NeuroMetrix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is NeuroMetrix (NURO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NeuroMetrix.

Q

What sector and industry does NeuroMetrix (NURO) operate in?

A

NeuroMetrix is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.