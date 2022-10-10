Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 10, 2022

Upgrades

OTR Global upgraded the previous rating for Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR from Mixed to Positive. For the second quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The current stock performance of Restaurant Brands Intl shows a 52-week-high of $61.79 and a 52-week-low of $46.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.31.

For Fortinet Inc FTNT, Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Fortinet had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $362.12 and a 52-week-low of $47.37. At the end of the last trading period, Fortinet closed at $51.47.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Merck & Co Inc MRK was changed from Neutral to Buy. Merck & Co earned $1.87 in the second quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.72 and a 52-week-low of $72.88. At the end of the last trading period, Merck & Co closed at $87.60.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for The Kraft Heinz Co KHC from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Kraft Heinz showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kraft Heinz shows a 52-week-high of $44.87 and a 52-week-low of $32.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.03.

For TELUS International (Cda) Inc TIXT, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, TELUS Intl showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.45 and a 52-week-low of $20.73. At the end of the last trading period, TELUS Intl closed at $25.11.

According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Toast Inc TOST was changed from Neutral to Buy. Toast earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Toast shows a 52-week-high of $35.55 and a 52-week-low of $11.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.82.

For Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA, SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $8.08 and a 52-week-low of $2.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.36.

According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for The Kroger Co KR was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Kroger earned $0.90 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kroger shows a 52-week-high of $62.78 and a 52-week-low of $42.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.00.

Downgrades

For Sabra Health Care REIT Inc SBRA, Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Sabra Health Care REIT showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.60 and a 52-week-low of $11.44. At the end of the last trading period, Sabra Health Care REIT closed at $12.53.

For Procter & Gamble Co PG, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Procter & Gamble showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $165.35 and a 52-week-low of $123.76. At the end of the last trading period, Procter & Gamble closed at $124.27.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for TTEC Holdings Inc TTEC from Buy to Neutral. TTEC Holdings earned $0.98 in the second quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.52 and a 52-week-low of $43.98. At the end of the last trading period, TTEC Holdings closed at $45.47.

For Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Bristol-Myers Squibb earned $1.93 in the second quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb shows a 52-week-high of $80.59 and a 52-week-low of $60.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.70.

For Lincoln National Corp LNC, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Lincoln National earned $2.23 in the second quarter, compared to $3.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.40 and a 52-week-low of $43.01. At the end of the last trading period, Lincoln National closed at $46.80.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Welltower OP LLC WELL from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Welltower OP showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Welltower OP shows a 52-week-high of $99.43 and a 52-week-low of $58.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.60.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Ventas Inc VTR from Outperform to Neutral. Ventas earned $0.72 in the second quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ventas shows a 52-week-high of $64.02 and a 52-week-low of $37.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.72.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc OHI from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Omega Healthcare Invts showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.71 and a 52-week-low of $24.81. At the end of the last trading period, Omega Healthcare Invts closed at $29.41.

For Highwoods Properties Inc HIW, Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Highwoods Props showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.44 and a 52-week-low of $24.51. At the end of the last trading period, Highwoods Props closed at $24.72.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Kilroy Realty Corp KRC from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Kilroy Realty had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.06 and a 52-week-low of $40.05. At the end of the last trading period, Kilroy Realty closed at $40.70.

R5 Capital downgraded the previous rating for Lowe's Companies Inc LOW from Buy to Hold. Lowe's Companies earned $4.67 in the second quarter, compared to $4.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lowe's Companies shows a 52-week-high of $260.83 and a 52-week-low of $170.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $197.21.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Global Medical REIT Inc GMRE from Outperform to Neutral. Global Medical REIT earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.51 and a 52-week-low of $7.44. Global Medical REIT closed at $7.51 at the end of the last trading period.

For Affimed NV AFMD, Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Affimed showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.76 and a 52-week-low of $1.90. At the end of the last trading period, Affimed closed at $1.90.

For Argo Blockchain PLC ARBK, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Argo Blockchain showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.14 and a 52-week-low of $2.90. At the end of the last trading period, Argo Blockchain closed at $3.20.

For Turning Point Brands Inc TPB, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Turning Point Brands earned $0.70 in the second quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Turning Point Brands shows a 52-week-high of $38.63 and a 52-week-low of $20.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.24.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Ford Motor Co F was changed from Neutral to Sell. Ford Motor earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ford Motor shows a 52-week-high of $25.87 and a 52-week-low of $10.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.20.

According to Needham, the prior rating for Axonics Inc AXNX was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Axonics had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.92 and a 52-week-low of $38.41. Axonics closed at $72.51 at the end of the last trading period.

For General Motors Co GM, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. General Motors earned $1.14 in the second quarter, compared to $1.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.21 and a 52-week-low of $30.33. General Motors closed at $33.62 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Linkbancorp Inc LNKB with a Buy rating. The price target for Linkbancorp is set to $9.00. The current stock performance of Linkbancorp shows a 52-week-high of $11.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.53.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Third Harmonic Bio Inc THRD with a Buy rating. The price target for Third Harmonic Bio is set to $30.00. In the first quarter, Third Harmonic Bio showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.49 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. Third Harmonic Bio closed at $20.01 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial Inc CRBG. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Corebridge Financial. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.14. Corebridge Financial closed at $19.94 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial Inc CRBG. The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Corebridge Financial. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.14. At the end of the last trading period, Corebridge Financial closed at $19.94.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial Inc CRBG with an Outperform rating. The price target for Corebridge Financial is set to $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.14. At the end of the last trading period, Corebridge Financial closed at $19.94.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial Inc CRBG with a Neutral rating. The price target for Corebridge Financial is set to $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.14. At the end of the last trading period, Corebridge Financial closed at $19.94.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial Inc CRBG. The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Corebridge Financial. The current stock performance of Corebridge Financial shows a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.94.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial Inc CRBG with a Buy rating. The price target for Corebridge Financial is set to $24.00. The current stock performance of Corebridge Financial shows a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.94.

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Nauticus Robotics Inc KITT with a Buy rating. The price target for Nauticus Robotics is set to $11.00. The current stock performance of Nauticus Robotics shows a 52-week-high of $9.05 and a 52-week-low of $3.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.73.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace Inc HWM. The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Howmet Aerospace. In the second quarter, Howmet Aerospace showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.99 and a 52-week-low of $29.35. Howmet Aerospace closed at $32.54 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on Grab Holdings Inc GRAB with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Grab Hldgs is set to $3.00. Grab Hldgs earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $2.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.33 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. At the end of the last trading period, Grab Hldgs closed at $2.81.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Third Harmonic Bio Inc THRD with an Overweight rating. The price target for Third Harmonic Bio is set to $34.00. For the first quarter, Third Harmonic Bio had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Third Harmonic Bio shows a 52-week-high of $21.49 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.01.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial Inc CRBG. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Corebridge Financial. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.14. Corebridge Financial closed at $19.94 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial Inc CRBG. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Corebridge Financial. The current stock performance of Corebridge Financial shows a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.94.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial Inc CRBG with an Outperform rating. The price target for Corebridge Financial is set to $25.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.14. Corebridge Financial closed at $19.94 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining Inc CIFR. The price target seems to have been set at $1.50 for Cipher Mining. In the second quarter, Cipher Mining showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.71 and a 52-week-low of $1.13. At the end of the last trading period, Cipher Mining closed at $1.14.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Etsy Inc ETSY with a Buy rating. The price target for Etsy is set to $130.00. For the second quarter, Etsy had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The current stock performance of Etsy shows a 52-week-high of $223.22 and a 52-week-low of $67.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $110.44.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc W. The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Wayfair. Wayfair earned $1.94 in the second quarter, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $197.77 and a 52-week-low of $30.00. At the end of the last trading period, Wayfair closed at $30.63.

For Third Harmonic Bio Inc THRD, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the first quarter, Third Harmonic Bio had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.49 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. Third Harmonic Bio closed at $20.01 at the end of the last trading period.

