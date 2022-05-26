Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 26, 2022

Upgrades

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Hoegh LNG Partners LP HMLP was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Hoegh LNG Partners showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.17 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. At the end of the last trading period, Hoegh LNG Partners closed at $8.99.

For Alignment Healthcare Inc ALHC, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Alignment Healthcare had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.92 and a 52-week-low of $6.14. At the end of the last trading period, Alignment Healthcare closed at $10.86.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Canadian National Railway Co CNI was changed from In-Line to Outperform. Canadian National Railway earned $1.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Canadian National Railway shows a 52-week-high of $137.19 and a 52-week-low of $100.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $110.09.

Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc KTOS from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Kratos Defense & Security showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.29 and a 52-week-low of $12.54. Kratos Defense & Security closed at $13.63 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. AmerisourceBergen earned $3.22 in the second quarter, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $167.19 and a 52-week-low of $111.34. AmerisourceBergen closed at $154.27 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Gordon Haskett, the prior rating for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS was changed from Reduce to Hold. For the first quarter, Dick's Sporting Goods had an EPS of $2.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.39 and a 52-week-low of $63.45. At the end of the last trading period, Dick's Sporting Goods closed at $78.14.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Cigna Corp CI from Underperform to Neutral. Cigna earned $6.01 in the first quarter, compared to $4.73 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $271.71 and a 52-week-low of $191.74. Cigna closed at $265.75 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sysco Corp SYY, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Sysco had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The current stock performance of Sysco shows a 52-week-high of $91.53 and a 52-week-low of $68.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.14.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN was changed from Underweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.77 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. At the end of the last trading period, Patterson-UTI Energy closed at $18.30.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for POINT Biopharma Global Inc PNT from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, POINT Biopharma Global showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.72 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. At the end of the last trading period, POINT Biopharma Global closed at $7.18.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Lululemon Athletica had an EPS of $3.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.58. The current stock performance of Lululemon Athletica shows a 52-week-high of $485.82 and a 52-week-low of $251.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $260.66.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Frontier Communications Parent Inc FYBR was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.15 and a 52-week-low of $21.93. At the end of the last trading period, Frontier Communications closed at $24.64.

For TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP, China Renaissance upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, TuSimple Hldgs had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.43. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.84 and a 52-week-low of $6.63. TuSimple Hldgs closed at $7.84 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For ManpowerGroup Inc MAN, BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, ManpowerGroup had an EPS of $1.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.57 and a 52-week-low of $84.32. ManpowerGroup closed at $89.81 at the end of the last trading period.

For Union Pacific Corp UNP, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. For the first quarter, Union Pacific had an EPS of $2.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $278.94 and a 52-week-low of $195.68. Union Pacific closed at $217.42 at the end of the last trading period.

Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Titan Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. Titan Pharmaceuticals closed at $0.38 at the end of the last trading period.

For The Kraft Heinz Co KHC, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Kraft Heinz had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The current stock performance of Kraft Heinz shows a 52-week-high of $44.87 and a 52-week-low of $32.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.88.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Covetrus Inc CVET from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Covetrus showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Covetrus shows a 52-week-high of $29.02 and a 52-week-low of $13.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.61.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Cardinal Health Inc CAH was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Cardinal Health had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.53 and a 52-week-low of $45.85. Cardinal Health closed at $57.74 at the end of the last trading period.

For Centene Corp CNC, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Centene had an EPS of $1.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.63. The current stock performance of Centene shows a 52-week-high of $89.92 and a 52-week-low of $59.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.31.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Nutanix Inc NTNX from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Nutanix had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.50 and a 52-week-low of $19.74. At the end of the last trading period, Nutanix closed at $21.42.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Molina Healthcare Inc MOH from Buy to Underperform. Molina Healthcare earned $4.90 in the first quarter, compared to $4.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $350.19 and a 52-week-low of $239.20. Molina Healthcare closed at $314.68 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Oscar Health Inc OSCR was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Oscar Health had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.70 and a 52-week-low of $4.48. Oscar Health closed at $5.06 at the end of the last trading period.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for Nutanix Inc NTNX was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Nutanix earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.50 and a 52-week-low of $19.74. At the end of the last trading period, Nutanix closed at $21.42.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Columbus McKinnon Corp CMCO was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Columbus McKinnon earned $0.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.20 and a 52-week-low of $31.49. At the end of the last trading period, Columbus McKinnon closed at $31.68.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP from Overweight to Underweight. For the first quarter, ProPetro Holding had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.93 and a 52-week-low of $6.39. At the end of the last trading period, ProPetro Holding closed at $12.88.

For Dow Inc DOW, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. Dow earned $2.34 in the first quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dow shows a 52-week-high of $71.86 and a 52-week-low of $52.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.30.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for ASGN Inc ASGN from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, ASGN showed an EPS of $1.57, compared to $1.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $131.89 and a 52-week-low of $90.96. ASGN closed at $94.00 at the end of the last trading period.

For TrueBlue Inc TBI, BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, TrueBlue had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.91 and a 52-week-low of $21.88. TrueBlue closed at $22.70 at the end of the last trading period.

For Robert Half International Inc RHI, BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Robert Half International had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.77 and a 52-week-low of $83.46. At the end of the last trading period, Robert Half International closed at $87.37.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Hoegh LNG Partners LP HMLP was changed from Buy to Hold. Hoegh LNG Partners earned $0.49 in the first quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.17 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. Hoegh LNG Partners closed at $8.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sangoma Technologies Corp SANG with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sangoma Technologies is set to $18.00. Sangoma Technologies earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sangoma Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.68.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma Inc INZY. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Inozyme Pharma. Inozyme Pharma earned $0.71 in the first quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Inozyme Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $19.58 and a 52-week-low of $3.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.00.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Liquidia Corp LQDA with a Buy rating. The price target for Liquidia is set to $12.00. For the first quarter, Liquidia had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Liquidia shows a 52-week-high of $7.78 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.65.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc COIN. The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Coinbase Global. For the first quarter, Coinbase Global had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $368.90 and a 52-week-low of $40.83. Coinbase Global closed at $67.17 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD. The price target seems to have been set at $232.00 for CrowdStrike Holdings. CrowdStrike Holdings earned $0.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $298.48 and a 52-week-low of $130.00. CrowdStrike Holdings closed at $146.64 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on KnowBe4 Inc KNBE with an Overweight rating. The price target for KnowBe4 is set to $25.00. KnowBe4 earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.66 and a 52-week-low of $13.78. KnowBe4 closed at $15.92 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Okta Inc OKTA. The price target seems to have been set at $145.00 for Okta. In the fourth quarter, Okta showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $276.30 and a 52-week-low of $77.01. Okta closed at $82.57 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc ZS. The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Zscaler. The current stock performance of Zscaler shows a 52-week-high of $376.11 and a 52-week-low of $125.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.58.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR with an Overweight rating. The price target for CyberArk Software is set to $170.00. For the first quarter, CyberArk Software had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of CyberArk Software shows a 52-week-high of $201.68 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.44.

