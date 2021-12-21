QQQ
+ 0.97
379.72
+ 0.25%
BTC/USD
+ 1456.62
48370.78
+ 3.1%
DIA
+ 3.52
345.75
+ 1.01%
SPY
+ 3.03
451.95
+ 0.67%
TLT
-1.72
151.42
-1.15%
GLD
+ 0.27
166.83
+ 0.16%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
December 21, 2021 10:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2021

 

Upgrades

  • According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.62 and a 52-week-low of $51.81. At the end of the last trading period, Comerica closed at $81.89.
  • For Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Bank of Montreal showed an EPS of $2.65, compared to $1.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.56 and a 52-week-low of $73.69. Bank of Montreal closed at $101.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Micron Technology had an EPS of $2.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.96 and a 52-week-low of $65.67. Micron Technology closed at $82.03 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX:LEU), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Centrus Energy showed an EPS of $2.95, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.88 and a 52-week-low of $19.27. Centrus Energy closed at $47.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, KLA showed an EPS of $4.64, compared to $3.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $428.22 and a 52-week-low of $252.02. At the end of the last trading period, KLA closed at $385.50.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Patterson-UTI Energy earned $0.44 in the third quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.27 and a 52-week-low of $4.98. Patterson-UTI Energy closed at $7.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Summit Insights Group upgraded the previous rating for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) from Hold to Buy. Micron Technology earned $2.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.96 and a 52-week-low of $65.67. At the end of the last trading period, Micron Technology closed at $82.03.
  • For ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $301.34 and a 52-week-low of $179.37. ResMed closed at $248.03 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Cerner earned $0.86 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.34 and a 52-week-low of $67.96. Cerner closed at $90.49 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.34 and a 52-week-low of $15.68. At the end of the last trading period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $27.09.
  • For Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Vir Biotechnology had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.01 and a 52-week-low of $25.31. At the end of the last trading period, Vir Biotechnology closed at $51.16.
  • According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Alibaba Group Holding showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $2.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alibaba Group Holding shows a 52-week-high of $274.29 and a 52-week-low of $108.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.00.
  • According to Cantor Fitzgerald, the prior rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Arena Pharmaceuticals earned $3.21 in the third quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arena Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $94.08 and a 52-week-low of $45.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.06.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Cigna earned $5.73 in the third quarter, compared to $4.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cigna shows a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $190.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $217.00.
  • For HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. HCA Healthcare earned $4.57 in the third quarter, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $263.92 and a 52-week-low of $156.43. HCA Healthcare closed at $245.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, United Rentals had an EPS of $6.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.40. The current stock performance of United Rentals shows a 52-week-high of $414.99 and a 52-week-low of $217.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $321.98.
  • Baird downgraded the previous rating for Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) from Outperform to Neutral. Herc Holdings earned $2.38 in the third quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $203.14 and a 52-week-low of $59.34. At the end of the last trading period, Herc Holdings closed at $154.91.
  • According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Cerner earned $0.86 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.34 and a 52-week-low of $67.96. Cerner closed at $90.49 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Oracle showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.34 and a 52-week-low of $59.74. Oracle closed at $91.64 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for GoodRx Holdings. GoodRx Holdings earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GoodRx Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $59.67 and a 52-week-low of $26.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.69.
  • With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Clarus. Clarus earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clarus shows a 52-week-high of $32.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.53.
  • Dawson James initiated coverage on Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vuzix is set to $15.00. In the third quarter, Vuzix showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.43 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. At the end of the last trading period, Vuzix closed at $8.69.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE:OPAD). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Offerpad Solutions. The current stock performance of Offerpad Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $7.55 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.25.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Wejo Gr. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.83. At the end of the last trading period, Wejo Gr closed at $5.26.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) with an Outperform rating. In the third quarter, CSG Systems Intl showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CSG Systems Intl shows a 52-week-high of $58.29 and a 52-week-low of $42.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.43.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT). The price target seems to have been set at $135.00 for Boot Barn Holdings. In the second quarter, Boot Barn Holdings showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $134.50 and a 52-week-low of $39.82. Boot Barn Holdings closed at $105.26 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for DocGo. The current stock performance of DocGo shows a 52-week-high of $9.09 and a 52-week-low of $7.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.23.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TARS). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. For the third quarter, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.71. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.69 and a 52-week-low of $21.00. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals closed at $24.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:TOMZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for TOMI Environmental Solns is set to $3.50. In the third quarter, TOMI Environmental Solns showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.07. At the end of the last trading period, TOMI Environmental Solns closed at $1.97.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Hippo Holdings is set to $4.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.89 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. Hippo Holdings closed at $2.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Local Bounti. The current stock performance of Local Bounti shows a 52-week-high of $6.47 and a 52-week-low of $4.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.44.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ:MQ) with a Hold rating. The price target for Marqeta is set to $19.00. For the third quarter, Marqeta had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.90 and a 52-week-low of $15.11. Marqeta closed at $16.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nuvve Holding is set to $24.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Nuvve Holding closed at $12.59 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Markforged Holding Corp (NYSE:MKFG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Markforged Holding is set to $6.50. Markforged Holding earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.55 and a 52-week-low of $4.72. Markforged Holding closed at $4.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech Corp (NASDAQ:LEGN). The price target seems to have been set at $66.00 for Legend Biotech. For the third quarter, Legend Biotech had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Legend Biotech shows a 52-week-high of $58.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.98.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2021

  read more