Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.62 and a 52-week-low of $51.81. At the end of the last trading period, Comerica closed at $81.89.
- For Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Bank of Montreal showed an EPS of $2.65, compared to $1.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.56 and a 52-week-low of $73.69. Bank of Montreal closed at $101.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Micron Technology had an EPS of $2.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.96 and a 52-week-low of $65.67. Micron Technology closed at $82.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX:LEU), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Centrus Energy showed an EPS of $2.95, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.88 and a 52-week-low of $19.27. Centrus Energy closed at $47.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, KLA showed an EPS of $4.64, compared to $3.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $428.22 and a 52-week-low of $252.02. At the end of the last trading period, KLA closed at $385.50.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Patterson-UTI Energy earned $0.44 in the third quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.27 and a 52-week-low of $4.98. Patterson-UTI Energy closed at $7.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- Summit Insights Group upgraded the previous rating for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) from Hold to Buy. Micron Technology earned $2.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.96 and a 52-week-low of $65.67. At the end of the last trading period, Micron Technology closed at $82.03.
- For ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $301.34 and a 52-week-low of $179.37. ResMed closed at $248.03 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Cerner earned $0.86 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.34 and a 52-week-low of $67.96. Cerner closed at $90.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.34 and a 52-week-low of $15.68. At the end of the last trading period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $27.09.
- For Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Vir Biotechnology had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.01 and a 52-week-low of $25.31. At the end of the last trading period, Vir Biotechnology closed at $51.16.
- According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Alibaba Group Holding showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $2.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alibaba Group Holding shows a 52-week-high of $274.29 and a 52-week-low of $108.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.00.
- According to Cantor Fitzgerald, the prior rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Arena Pharmaceuticals earned $3.21 in the third quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arena Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $94.08 and a 52-week-low of $45.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.06.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Cigna earned $5.73 in the third quarter, compared to $4.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cigna shows a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $190.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $217.00.
- For HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. HCA Healthcare earned $4.57 in the third quarter, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $263.92 and a 52-week-low of $156.43. HCA Healthcare closed at $245.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- For United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, United Rentals had an EPS of $6.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.40. The current stock performance of United Rentals shows a 52-week-high of $414.99 and a 52-week-low of $217.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $321.98.
- Baird downgraded the previous rating for Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) from Outperform to Neutral. Herc Holdings earned $2.38 in the third quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $203.14 and a 52-week-low of $59.34. At the end of the last trading period, Herc Holdings closed at $154.91.
- According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Cerner earned $0.86 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.34 and a 52-week-low of $67.96. Cerner closed at $90.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Oracle showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.34 and a 52-week-low of $59.74. Oracle closed at $91.64 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for GoodRx Holdings. GoodRx Holdings earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GoodRx Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $59.67 and a 52-week-low of $26.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.69.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Clarus. Clarus earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clarus shows a 52-week-high of $32.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.53.
- Dawson James initiated coverage on Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vuzix is set to $15.00. In the third quarter, Vuzix showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.43 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. At the end of the last trading period, Vuzix closed at $8.69.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE:OPAD). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Offerpad Solutions. The current stock performance of Offerpad Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $7.55 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.25.
- With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Wejo Gr. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.83. At the end of the last trading period, Wejo Gr closed at $5.26.
- William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) with an Outperform rating. In the third quarter, CSG Systems Intl showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CSG Systems Intl shows a 52-week-high of $58.29 and a 52-week-low of $42.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.43.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT). The price target seems to have been set at $135.00 for Boot Barn Holdings. In the second quarter, Boot Barn Holdings showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $134.50 and a 52-week-low of $39.82. Boot Barn Holdings closed at $105.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for DocGo. The current stock performance of DocGo shows a 52-week-high of $9.09 and a 52-week-low of $7.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.23.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TARS). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. For the third quarter, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.71. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.69 and a 52-week-low of $21.00. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals closed at $24.13 at the end of the last trading period.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:TOMZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for TOMI Environmental Solns is set to $3.50. In the third quarter, TOMI Environmental Solns showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.07. At the end of the last trading period, TOMI Environmental Solns closed at $1.97.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Hippo Holdings is set to $4.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.89 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. Hippo Holdings closed at $2.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Local Bounti. The current stock performance of Local Bounti shows a 52-week-high of $6.47 and a 52-week-low of $4.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.44.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ:MQ) with a Hold rating. The price target for Marqeta is set to $19.00. For the third quarter, Marqeta had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.90 and a 52-week-low of $15.11. Marqeta closed at $16.53 at the end of the last trading period.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nuvve Holding is set to $24.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Nuvve Holding closed at $12.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Markforged Holding Corp (NYSE:MKFG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Markforged Holding is set to $6.50. Markforged Holding earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.55 and a 52-week-low of $4.72. Markforged Holding closed at $4.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech Corp (NASDAQ:LEGN). The price target seems to have been set at $66.00 for Legend Biotech. For the third quarter, Legend Biotech had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Legend Biotech shows a 52-week-high of $58.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.98.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.