You can purchase shares of Markforged Holding (NYSE: MKFG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Markforged Holding’s space includes: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT), Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Standex International (NYSE:SXI), Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC).
The latest price target for Markforged Holding (NYSE: MKFG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting MKFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.60% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Markforged Holding (NYSE: MKFG) is $3.81 last updated Today at 4:17:35 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Markforged Holding.
Markforged Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Markforged Holding.
Markforged Holding is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.