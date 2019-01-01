QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.59 - 3.83
Vol / Avg.
414.4K/833.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.82 - 11
Mkt Cap
708.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.69
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
185.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 12:52PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 5:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:40PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Markforged Holding Corp transforms manufacturing with 3D metal and continuous carbon fiber printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to eliminate the barriers between design and functional part. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on company's metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Markforged Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Markforged Holding (MKFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Markforged Holding (NYSE: MKFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Markforged Holding's (MKFG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Markforged Holding (MKFG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Markforged Holding (NYSE: MKFG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting MKFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.60% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Markforged Holding (MKFG)?

A

The stock price for Markforged Holding (NYSE: MKFG) is $3.81 last updated Today at 4:17:35 PM.

Q

Does Markforged Holding (MKFG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Markforged Holding.

Q

When is Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) reporting earnings?

A

Markforged Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Markforged Holding (MKFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Markforged Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Markforged Holding (MKFG) operate in?

A

Markforged Holding is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.