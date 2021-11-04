QQQ
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 4, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
November 4, 2021 10:20 am
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 4, 2021

Upgrades

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Monroe Capital had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of Monroe Capital shows a 52-week-high of $11.71 and a 52-week-low of $6.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.27.

For BlueLinx Holdings Inc (NYSE:BXC), Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, BlueLinx Hldgs had an EPS of $4.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.88. The current stock performance of BlueLinx Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $70.38 and a 52-week-low of $20.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.47.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Cadence Bank had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.63 and a 52-week-low of $11.01. At the end of the last trading period, Cadence Bank closed at $30.33.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Qualcomm showed an EPS of $2.55, compared to $1.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Qualcomm shows a 52-week-high of $167.94 and a 52-week-low of $122.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $138.48.

Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, NOW showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.98 and a 52-week-low of $4.36. NOW closed at $8.35 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Andersons showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Andersons shows a 52-week-high of $36.00 and a 52-week-low of $18.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.14.

For National CineMedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI), Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. National CineMedia earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of National CineMedia shows a 52-week-high of $6.11 and a 52-week-low of $1.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.53.

For Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Shore Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.32 and a 52-week-low of $10.57. At the end of the last trading period, Shore Bancshares closed at $18.80.

For Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT), Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Buy. For the third quarter, Lyft had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.28 and a 52-week-low of $24.86. At the end of the last trading period, Lyft closed at $49.03.

For Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Maxar Technologies showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Maxar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $21.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.05.

For Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Macerich showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.99 and a 52-week-low of $6.89. Macerich closed at $21.71 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Sealed Air showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.11 and a 52-week-low of $40.01. Sealed Air closed at $61.96 at the end of the last trading period.

For Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Reliance Steel & Aluminum had an EPS of $6.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.21 and a 52-week-low of $107.36. At the end of the last trading period, Reliance Steel & Aluminum closed at $155.42.

For Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Capri Holdings showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.80 and a 52-week-low of $21.83. At the end of the last trading period, Capri Holdings closed at $64.25.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

According to Alliance Global Partners, the prior rating for Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Rimini Street had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Rimini Street shows a 52-week-high of $11.52 and a 52-week-low of $3.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.30.

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was changed from Buy to Hold. Starbucks earned $1.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $86.18. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $112.61.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Rogers had an EPS of $1.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $273.00 and a 52-week-low of $115.00. At the end of the last trading period, Rogers closed at $269.80.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. G1 Therapeutics earned $1.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.07 and a 52-week-low of $11.32. G1 Therapeutics closed at $16.16 at the end of the last trading period.

Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Upland Software had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.64. At the end of the last trading period, Upland Software closed at $33.80.

For Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. Allstate earned $0.73 in the third quarter, compared to $2.94 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.00 and a 52-week-low of $90.07. Allstate closed at $126.12 at the end of the last trading period.

For BioDelivery Sciences International Inc (NASDAQ:BDSI), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. BioDelivery Sciences Intl earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BioDelivery Sciences Intl shows a 52-week-high of $4.99 and a 52-week-low of $3.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.96.

For e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, e.l.f. Beauty had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.55. e.l.f. Beauty closed at $33.18 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, IPG Photonics had an EPS of $1.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $262.55 and a 52-week-low of $151.27. IPG Photonics closed at $175.66 at the end of the last trading period.

For PROG Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRG), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, PROG Holdings showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $1.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.50 and a 52-week-low of $39.94. At the end of the last trading period, PROG Holdings closed at $47.59.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Qorvo showed an EPS of $3.42, compared to $2.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.68 and a 52-week-low of $127.99. At the end of the last trading period, Qorvo closed at $178.12.

For SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC), William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, SPX showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.66 and a 52-week-low of $41.78. SPX closed at $62.09 at the end of the last trading period.

Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Aon had an EPS of $1.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $326.25 and a 52-week-low of $179.52. Aon closed at $294.89 at the end of the last trading period.

Wedbush downgraded the previous rating for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, AMC Entertainment showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $5.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AMC Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $72.62 and a 52-week-low of $1.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.79.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Equinix had an EPS of $4.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $885.26 and a 52-week-low of $586.73. At the end of the last trading period, Equinix closed at $837.88.

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Rimini Street showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.52 and a 52-week-low of $3.10. At the end of the last trading period, Rimini Street closed at $11.30.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating for Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Rogers had an EPS of $1.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $273.00 and a 52-week-low of $115.00. Rogers closed at $269.80 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Asana showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Asana shows a 52-week-high of $139.98 and a 52-week-low of $20.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.44.

For Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, Turquoise Hill Resources had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.89 and a 52-week-low of $7.72. Turquoise Hill Resources closed at $10.21 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, American Water Works Co showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $189.35 and a 52-week-low of $131.01. At the end of the last trading period, American Water Works Co closed at $168.01.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was changed from Buy to Hold. Upland Software earned $0.57 in the third quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Upland Software shows a 52-week-high of $53.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.80.

For Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Ameresco showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.93 and a 52-week-low of $37.70. At the end of the last trading period, Ameresco closed at $96.58.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for AXT. In the third quarter, AXT showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.84 and a 52-week-low of $5.59. At the end of the last trading period, AXT closed at $8.75.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Nuvei Corp (NASDAQ:NVEI). The price target seems to have been set at $145.00 for Nuvei. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Nuvei closed at $117.01 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HRMY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Harmony Biosciences is set to $58.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Harmony Biosciences’s EPS was $0.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.74 and a 52-week-low of $25.09. Harmony Biosciences closed at $42.93 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

