Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
September 27, 2021 10:04 am
Upgrades

  • According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Seelos Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Seelos Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $6.60 and a 52-week-low of $0.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.09.
  • For Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Yandex had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.62 and a 52-week-low of $55.62. At the end of the last trading period, Yandex closed at $80.20.
  • SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating for Sanofi SA (NASDAQ:SNY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Sanofi earned $1.66 in the second quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.26 and a 52-week-low of $44.76. Sanofi closed at $47.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP) was changed from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Viant Technology's EPS was $0.06. The current stock performance of Viant Technology shows a 52-week-high of $69.16 and a 52-week-low of $11.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.69.
  • JMP Securities upgraded the previous rating for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Box earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Box shows a 52-week-high of $27.41 and a 52-week-low of $15.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.24.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Bath & Body Works earned $1.34.Bath & Body Works closed at $67.39 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Icon PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Icon had an EPS of $2.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $284.20 and a 52-week-low of $168.76. Icon closed at $283.04 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, National Instruments had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.42. National Instruments closed at $41.16 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Altice USA showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.30 and a 52-week-low of $19.74. Altice USA closed at $20.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) from Neutral to Underperform. Hyatt Hotels earned $1.15 in the second quarter, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hyatt Hotels shows a 52-week-high of $92.22 and a 52-week-low of $51.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.76.
  • For American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. American Water Works Co earned $1.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Water Works Co shows a 52-week-high of $189.35 and a 52-week-low of $131.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $176.79.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Talis Biomedical Corp (NASDAQ:TLIS) from Neutral to Underweight. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Talis Biomedical's EPS was $2.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.90 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. At the end of the last trading period, Talis Biomedical closed at $7.04.
  • For Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Zymergen's EPS was $1.30. The current stock performance of Zymergen shows a 52-week-high of $52.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.40.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Lordstown Motors showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.57 and a 52-week-low of $4.77. At the end of the last trading period, Lordstown Motors closed at $7.57.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Altice USA had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.30 and a 52-week-low of $19.74. Altice USA closed at $20.58 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • With a Hold rating, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL). The price target seems to have been set at $189.00 for Ecolab. In the second quarter, Ecolab showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ecolab shows a 52-week-high of $231.25 and a 52-week-low of $181.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $223.77.
  • With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group Inc IV (NYSE:DMYQ). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for dMY Technology Group Inc. The current stock performance of dMY Technology Group Inc shows a 52-week-high of $10.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.95.
  • With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for SPI Energy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.71 and a 52-week-low of $4.59. SPI Energy closed at $5.36 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Pacific Biosciences. In the second quarter, Pacific Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.69 and a 52-week-low of $8.05. At the end of the last trading period, Pacific Biosciences closed at $25.58.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sierra Oncology is set to $33.00. For the second quarter, Sierra Oncology had an EPS of $1.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.58. The current stock performance of Sierra Oncology shows a 52-week-high of $23.85 and a 52-week-low of $10.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.45.
  • With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH). The price target seems to have been set at $480.00 for UnitedHealth Group. In the second quarter, UnitedHealth Group showed an EPS of $4.70, compared to $7.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $431.36 and a 52-week-low of $289.64. At the end of the last trading period, UnitedHealth Group closed at $407.08.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Mednax is set to $29.00. Mednax earned $0.41 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mednax shows a 52-week-high of $35.67 and a 52-week-low of $12.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.85.
  • With a Market Perform rating, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Jackson Financial. In the second quarter, Jackson Financial earned $6.74.  Jackson Financial closed at $27.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AdaptHealth is set to $30.00. For the second quarter, AdaptHealth had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.58 and a 52-week-low of $19.17. AdaptHealth closed at $23.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Acadia Healthcare Co is set to $85.00. In the second quarter, Acadia Healthcare Co showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Acadia Healthcare Co shows a 52-week-high of $68.65 and a 52-week-low of $27.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.15.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Tenet Healthcare is set to $80.00. For the second quarter, Tenet Healthcare had an EPS of $1.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.16 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. Tenet Healthcare closed at $71.39 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Humana is set to $494.00. Humana earned $6.89 in the second quarter, compared to $12.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Humana shows a 52-week-high of $475.44 and a 52-week-low of $370.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $398.91.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Cigna is set to $220.00. For the second quarter, Cigna had an EPS of $5.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $158.84. At the end of the last trading period, Cigna closed at $203.89.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Amedisys is set to $170.00. For the second quarter, Amedisys had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $325.12 and a 52-week-low of $154.52. At the end of the last trading period, Amedisys closed at $155.35.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for HCA Healthcare is set to $320.00. In the second quarter, HCA Healthcare showed an EPS of $4.37, compared to $3.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $263.92 and a 52-week-low of $114.38. At the end of the last trading period, HCA Healthcare closed at $256.33.
  • With a Market Perform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM). The price target seems to have been set at $403.00 for Anthem. For the second quarter, Anthem had an EPS of $7.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $9.20. The current stock performance of Anthem shows a 52-week-high of $406.00 and a 52-week-low of $244.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $381.33.
  • With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Agilon Health. Agilon Health earned $0.79 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.83 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. Agilon Health closed at $28.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Omeros is set to $15.00. Omeros earned $0.46 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Omeros shows a 52-week-high of $23.85 and a 52-week-low of $9.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.88.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:KNTE). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Kinnate Biopharma. Kinnate Biopharma earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kinnate Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $48.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.67.
  • With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB). The price target seems to have been set at $170.00 for Airbnb. For the second quarter, Airbnb had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The current stock performance of Airbnb shows a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $175.88.

