Range
11.43 - 11.73
Vol / Avg.
35.8K/54.6K
Div / Yield
0.18/1.35%
52 Wk
12.12 - 19.29
Mkt Cap
5.7B
Payout Ratio
33.35
Open
11.7
P/E
26.5
EPS
0
Shares
483.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 4:54AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Valeo SA supplies auto parts in four business segments: comfort and driving assistance, powertrain, thermal, and visibility systems. In comfort and driving, the firm creates technology aimed at more autonomous and automated driving experiences. The powertrain segment produces full electrification solutions for urban cars and hybridization systems for all vehicles. Valeo builds vehicle HVAC systems, engine and battery temperature-management products, and air-quality control solutions within the thermal segment. The visibility segment manufactures interior and exterior vehicle lighting products and windshield wipers. Valeo's operating profits are generated homogeneously across all its business segments. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and South Africa.

see more
Valeo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valeo (VLEEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valeo (OTCPK: VLEEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valeo's (VLEEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Valeo.

Q

What is the target price for Valeo (VLEEY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Valeo (OTCPK: VLEEY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VLEEY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Valeo (VLEEY)?

A

The stock price for Valeo (OTCPK: VLEEY) is $11.72 last updated Today at 3:25:30 PM.

Q

Does Valeo (VLEEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 25, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2012.

Q

When is Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) reporting earnings?

A

Valeo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Valeo (VLEEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valeo.

Q

What sector and industry does Valeo (VLEEY) operate in?

A

Valeo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.