Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
June 24, 2021 10:04 am
Upgrades

  • Zelman upgraded the previous rating for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Armstrong World Indus had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The current stock performance of Armstrong World Indus shows a 52-week-high of $110.53 and a 52-week-low of $57.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $105.79.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) from Neutral to Buy. Aptiv earned $1.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aptiv shows a 52-week-high of $160.14 and a 52-week-low of $73.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $152.75.
  • SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Intersect ENT had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $11.66. Intersect ENT closed at $15.97 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bed Bath & Beyond shows a 52-week-high of $53.90 and a 52-week-low of $7.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.31.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, MGM Resorts Intl had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.40 and a 52-week-low of $14.65. MGM Resorts Intl closed at $43.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Lear had an EPS of $3.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $204.91 and a 52-week-low of $102.17. Lear closed at $177.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Magna International earned $1.86 in the first quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.28 and a 52-week-low of $42.37. Magna International closed at $92.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for EMCOR Group Inc (NYSE:EME) from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, EMCOR Gr had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.45 and a 52-week-low of $58.72. At the end of the last trading period, EMCOR Gr closed at $121.89.

Downgrades

  • According to CJS Securities, the prior rating for Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Raven Industries showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.30 and a 52-week-low of $19.84. At the end of the last trading period, Raven Industries closed at $58.06.
  • For Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH), Zelman downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Invitation Homes had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.01 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. Invitation Homes closed at $37.61 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Liminal Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:LMNL) from Buy to Neutral. Liminal Biosciences earned $0.66 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.45 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. Liminal Biosciences closed at $4.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to HSBC, the prior rating for BP PLC (NYSE:BP) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, BP showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $14.74. BP closed at $27.23 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Dollar Tree showed an EPS of $1.60, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.37 and a 52-week-low of $84.41. At the end of the last trading period, Dollar Tree closed at $101.49.

Initiations

  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sierra Wireless is set to $22.00. For the first quarter, Sierra Wireless had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $8.25. At the end of the last trading period, Sierra Wireless closed at $16.70.
  • MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Electronic Arts is set to $151.00. For the fourth quarter, Electronic Arts had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The current stock performance of Electronic Arts shows a 52-week-high of $150.30 and a 52-week-low of $110.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $138.62.
  • MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Take-Two Interactive is set to $214.00. In the fourth quarter, Take-Two Interactive showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.50 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $214.91 and a 52-week-low of $136.81. Take-Two Interactive closed at $171.88 at the end of the last trading period.
  • MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Activision Blizzard is set to $124.00. Activision Blizzard earned $0.84 in the first quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Activision Blizzard shows a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $71.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.79.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN). The price target seems to have been set at $3.00 for Lipocine. In the first quarter, Lipocine showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.42 and a 52-week-low of $1.02. At the end of the last trading period, Lipocine closed at $1.36.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paya Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PAYA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Paya Holdings is set to $14.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Paya Holdings's EPS was $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.99. At the end of the last trading period, Paya Holdings closed at $10.76.
  • With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). The price target seems to have been set at $310.00 for Public Storage. In the first quarter, Public Storage showed an EPS of $3.08, compared to $2.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $305.59 and a 52-week-low of $183.22. At the end of the last trading period, Public Storage closed at $303.76.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals is set to $9.00. For the first quarter, Inovio Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $33.79 and a 52-week-low of $5.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.69.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI). The price target seems to have been set at $195.00 for Analog Devices. Analog Devices earned $1.54 in the second quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.93 and a 52-week-low of $110.47. At the end of the last trading period, Analog Devices closed at $163.63.
  • With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Taysha Gene Therapies. In the first quarter, Taysha Gene Therapies earned $0.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Taysha Gene Therapies closed at $25.14 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Vaxart. Vaxart earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.58. Vaxart closed at $7.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) with a Buy rating. The price target for PLBY Group is set to $52.00. In the first quarter, PLBY Group earned $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.04 and a 52-week-low of $11.02. At the end of the last trading period, PLBY Group closed at $37.08.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors Inc (NYSE:ZEV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Lightning eMotors is set to $15.00. Lightning eMotors earned $5.64 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lightning eMotors shows a 52-week-high of $9.62 and a 52-week-low of $5.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.63.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) with a Buy rating. The price target for TCR2 Therapeutics is set to $30.00. For the first quarter, TCR2 Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The current stock performance of TCR2 Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $35.86 and a 52-week-low of $12.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.45.
  • With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Denbury Inc (NYSE:DEN). The price target seems to have been set at $93.00 for Denbury. Denbury earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.27 and a 52-week-low of $15.43. Denbury closed at $76.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ:KRON). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Kronos Bio. In the first quarter, Kronos Bio showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.60 and a 52-week-low of $19.60. Kronos Bio closed at $23.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL). The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Colgate-Palmolive. For the first quarter, Colgate-Palmolive had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The current stock performance of Colgate-Palmolive shows a 52-week-high of $86.41 and a 52-week-low of $71.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.25.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Affirm Holdings is set to $80.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Affirm Holdings's EPS was $1.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $146.90 and a 52-week-low of $46.50. At the end of the last trading period, Affirm Holdings closed at $65.16.
  • With a Sell rating, UBS initiated coverage on Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX). The price target seems to have been set at $166.00 for Clorox. Clorox earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clorox shows a 52-week-high of $239.87 and a 52-week-low of $172.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $172.72.
  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG). The price target seems to have been set at $225.00 for Scotts Miracle Gro. Scotts Miracle Gro earned $5.64 in the second quarter, compared to $4.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $254.34 and a 52-week-low of $126.75. At the end of the last trading period, Scotts Miracle Gro closed at $191.68.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings is set to $102.00. For the second quarter, Spectrum Brands Holdings had an EPS of $1.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $97.27 and a 52-week-low of $43.09. Spectrum Brands Holdings closed at $82.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG). The price target seems to have been set at $138.00 for Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble earned $1.26 in the third quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $146.92 and a 52-week-low of $115.04. Procter & Gamble closed at $132.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS initiated coverage on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Estee Lauder Cos is set to $323.00. For the third quarter, Estee Lauder Cos had an EPS of $1.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $318.34 and a 52-week-low of $183.22. At the end of the last trading period, Estee Lauder Cos closed at $302.38.
  • With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD). The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Church & Dwight Co. Church & Dwight Co earned $0.83 in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.96 and a 52-week-low of $75.42. At the end of the last trading period, Church & Dwight Co closed at $83.05.
  • UBS initiated coverage on YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for YETI Holdings is set to $95.00. In the first quarter, YETI Holdings showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.76 and a 52-week-low of $40.10. YETI Holdings closed at $89.43 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ:REYN). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Reynolds Consumer. Reynolds Consumer earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Reynolds Consumer shows a 52-week-high of $35.73 and a 52-week-low of $27.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.72.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Square is set to $275.00. In the first quarter, Square showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Square shows a 52-week-high of $283.19 and a 52-week-low of $98.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $238.70.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for PayPal Holdings is set to $325.00. For the first quarter, PayPal Holdings had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $309.14 and a 52-week-low of $164.29. PayPal Holdings closed at $288.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Okta is set to $282.00. For the first quarter, Okta had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Okta shows a 52-week-high of $294.00 and a 52-week-low of $185.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $242.49.

