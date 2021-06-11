 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 11:31am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Ventas showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.43 and a 52-week-low of $32.19. At the end of the last trading period, Ventas closed at $57.69.
  • For Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE:BKD), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Brookdale Senior Living had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.36. Brookdale Senior Living closed at $7.30 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. For the second quarter, Air Products & Chemicals had an EPS of $2.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $327.89 and a 52-week-low of $229.17. At the end of the last trading period, Air Products & Chemicals closed at $298.60.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for OGE Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, OGE Energy had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.24 and a 52-week-low of $28.25. OGE Energy closed at $34.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI), Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, United Natural Foods showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Natural Foods shows a 52-week-high of $42.40 and a 52-week-low of $14.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.71.
  • Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) from Hold to Buy. International Paper earned $0.76 in the first quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of International Paper shows a 52-week-high of $65.27 and a 52-week-low of $32.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.83.
  • For Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Negative to Neutral. In the third quarter, Seagate Technology showed an EPS of $1.48, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.22 and a 52-week-low of $43.53. Seagate Technology closed at $97.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) from Neutral to Buy. Embraer earned $0.52 in the first quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.76 and a 52-week-low of $3.96. At the end of the last trading period, Embraer closed at $15.72.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Celsius Holdings had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.61. Celsius Holdings closed at $61.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Brookfield Business had an EPS of $3.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.11 and a 52-week-low of $25.68. Brookfield Business closed at $43.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Biogen had an EPS of $5.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $9.14. The current stock performance of Biogen shows a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $223.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $414.71.
  • For Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Canadian Natural Res showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Canadian Natural Res shows a 52-week-high of $38.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.97.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Signet Jewelers earned $2.23 in the first quarter, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.71. At the end of the last trading period, Signet Jewelers closed at $69.58.

Downgrades

  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, MorphoSys had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.73 and a 52-week-low of $18.55. At the end of the last trading period, MorphoSys closed at $21.51.
  • According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Qumu had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. At the end of the last trading period, Qumu closed at $4.62.
  • According to CIBC, the prior rating for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was changed from Outperformer to Neutral. For the first quarter, Tilray had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.41. Tilray closed at $20.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Cricut earned $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.89 and a 52-week-low of $14.88. Cricut closed at $34.68 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Logitech International showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Logitech International shows a 52-week-high of $140.17 and a 52-week-low of $57.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.56.
  • Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) from Buy to Neutral. Ocugen earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.77 and a 52-week-low of $0.18. At the end of the last trading period, Ocugen closed at $6.69.
  • For Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, Smartsheet had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.43 and a 52-week-low of $40.21. Smartsheet closed at $63.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets Inc (BATS:CBOE) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Cboe Global Markets is set to $104.00. In the first quarter, Cboe Global Markets earned $1.53. The current stock performance of Cboe Global Markets shows a 52-week-high of $116.39 and a 52-week-low of $77.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $113.42.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Organon & Co (NYSE:OGN). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Organon. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.24 and a 52-week-low of $27.25. Organon closed at $30.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for CareCloud. CareCloud earned $0.20 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.40 and a 52-week-low of $6.29. At the end of the last trading period, CareCloud closed at $8.54.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NGAC). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for NextGen Acquisition. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.70. NextGen Acquisition closed at $9.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on NavSight Holdings Inc (NYSE:NSH) with a Buy rating. The price target for NavSight Holdings is set to $22.00. For the first quarter, NavSight Holdings had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current stock performance of NavSight Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $12.05 and a 52-week-low of $9.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.95.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Karooooo Ltd (NASDAQ:KARO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Karooooo is set to $45.00. In the first quarter, Karooooo earned $0.28. The current stock performance of Karooooo shows a 52-week-high of $42.50 and a 52-week-low of $28.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.49.
  • For Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING), Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the first quarter, Ping Identity Holding showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.80 and a 52-week-low of $19.97. Ping Identity Holding closed at $24.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Pegasystems is set to $150.00. Pegasystems earned $0.26 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pegasystems shows a 52-week-high of $148.80 and a 52-week-low of $89.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $128.56.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Coursera is set to $50.00. Coursera earned $0.32 in the first quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.53 and a 52-week-low of $32.59. At the end of the last trading period, Coursera closed at $44.15.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Fastly is set to $50.00. In the first quarter, Fastly showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $136.50 and a 52-week-low of $39.47. At the end of the last trading period, Fastly closed at $53.91.
  • B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) with a Buy rating. The price target for PlayAGS is set to $21.00. In the first quarter, PlayAGS showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.21 and a 52-week-low of $2.50. PlayAGS closed at $10.18 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Vaxart. In the first quarter, Vaxart showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. Vaxart closed at $7.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL). The price target seems to have been set at $18.50 for Blue Owl Capital. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.36 and a 52-week-low of $9.68. At the end of the last trading period, Blue Owl Capital closed at $16.25.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Nasdaq is set to $205.00. Nasdaq earned $1.96 in the first quarter, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $171.00 and a 52-week-low of $112.23. Nasdaq closed at $168.36 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Intercontinental Exchange is set to $122.00. Intercontinental Exchange earned $1.34 in the first quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.97 and a 52-week-low of $90.01. Intercontinental Exchange closed at $111.72 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME). The price target seems to have been set at $228.00 for CME Group. In the first quarter, CME Group showed an EPS of $1.79, compared to $2.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CME Group shows a 52-week-high of $221.82 and a 52-week-low of $146.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $212.87.
  • With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Humanigen. For the first quarter, Humanigen had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. Humanigen closed at $21.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA). The price target seems to have been set at $111.00 for Intellia Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Intellia Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.54. At the end of the last trading period, Intellia Therapeutics closed at $83.15.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gulfport Energy is set to $79.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $82.16 and a 52-week-low of $0.12. Gulfport Energy closed at $63.60 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB). The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for Tenable Holdings. Tenable Holdings earned $0.13 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tenable Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $58.45 and a 52-week-low of $27.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.99.

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

